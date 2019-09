College Football TV/Radio Schedule

Saturday’s Television

• Bowling Green at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Army West Point at Michigan, 11 a.m., WDAF4 (6)

• Clarke Pride at Missouri Valley, 11 a.m., KSMO62 (10)

• Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m., KMBC9 (12)

• Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• West Virginia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• UAB at Akron, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Western Carolina at North Carolina State, 11:30 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., WDAF4 (6)

• Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., KMBC9 (12)

• Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Illinois at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Grambling State at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• USTA at Baylor, 3 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Murray State at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• New Mexico at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• BYU at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• UCF at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., WDAF4 (6)

• Tusla at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC-Plus (259)

• Tennessee-Martin at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Arkansas at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• LSU at Texas, 6:40 p.m., KMBC9 (12)

• Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• California at Washington, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• Bowling Green at Kansas State, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• West Virginia at Missouri, 11 a.m., KMBZ (980 AM or 98.1 FM)

• Coastal Carolina at Kansas , 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)