Coach Kelly Sullivan's Fort Osage softball team looked to be in midseason form Tuesday afternoon at home as they topped Truman 6-4 in their first game of the season.

It was game No. 6 for Dan Harper's 3-3 Patriots.

"I'm really thrilled with the way we played," said Sullivan, who led Fort Osage to a share of the Suburban Middle Seven Conference championship with a 10-2 league record last season. "If you'd have seen our warmups, you'd have never thought we would have played like we did today against a very good team like Truman."

The Patriots sent ace Myel White to the mound, although she was feeling under the weather with some flu-like symptoms. White, who opened the season for the Patriots with a two-hit, 11-strikeout 14-0 win over Chrisman, allowed two runs in four innings.

Shortstop Savannah Short gave the Indians a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single. Once they had the lead, Fort Osage never trailed the rest of the night.

"I knew if we got the lead, we'd keep it," said Short, who finished with two hits, a run scored and an RBI. "It's our first game, but we've been practicing hard, getting ready for today's game. I'm really excited about how well we played today."

So was catcher Alysa Garlock, who had two doubles and a single, an RBI and scored two runs. She drove home Kyra McIntosh with the first run of the game in the bottom of the second.

"We haven't beat Truman since 2010, so this is a huge win and a great way to start the season," the catcher said. "We have been practicing and practicing to get ready for our first game and all our hard work at practice paid off."

The Indians scored two runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.

Anna Morton stated the game in the circle for Fort Osage and allowed one run in three innings. Emma James allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings of relief.

"I was very happy with all phases of our play today," Sullivan said. "Our plan was to throw Anna three innings and Emma came in and did a nice job in relief. Alysa and Savannah got some big hits and I was really happy for the most part with our defense, although they scored a couple of runs off errors. But that is something we can clean up."

Harper said the Patriots are in need of pitching with White battling flu-like symptoms. Kara Amos, who was an outstanding pitcher last season, suffered a minor ligament pull in the Patriots' season-opening game and was on crutches in the dugout.

"We're hurting when Myel and Kara are hurting," Harper said. "We got four very good innings out of Myel today, and I am so proud of her for going out and pitching when she wasn't feeling well. We'll get Kara back in a couple of weeks and when Myel is feeling better, we're going to be strong on the mound."

Katie Sutton had two singles and two RBIs to pace the Truman offense.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 11, STALEY 8: After losing five games in St. Louis to the elements, coach Kristi Williams' defending Class 4 state champion Jaguars earned an impressive win in their first complete game of the season.

Addie Lightner was the winning pitcher. She also had a single, a double and a grand slam.

"Addie got the job done at the plate and on the mound," South coach Kristi Williams said. "It's just great to finally play a game. The girls were ready — we were all ready."

Regi Hecker added three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored and Tori Bradley had a single, a double and a triple and two RBIs.

"We didn't play that well defensively in the first four innings, then we locked it down and played great the rest of the night," Williams said.