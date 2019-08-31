AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
10 a.m. — Truman vs. Raytown South
Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Pleasant Hill
2 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Blue Springs
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. North Kansas City
Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tournament
9 a.m. — Oak Grove vs. Willard
Noon — Oak Grove vs. School of the Osage
Liberty Kickoff Classic
At Liberty Soccer Complex
11:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Spectrum Sports KC Volleyball Slam
At St. James Academy, Lenexa, Kan.
8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational bracket play, Adair Park
Rockwood Summit Tournament
At Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Rockwood Summit
12:30 or 2:15 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Noon — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South/Rockhurst Invitational, Blue Springs Family YMCA (diving at 8 a.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs at Preview 3K at Gans Creek, Columbia
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational, Bingham Middle School
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Quad
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Quad, Grain Valley North Middle School
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Truman-Raytown South loser vs. Blue Springs South-Pleasant Hill loser
7 p.m. — Blue Springs-Van Horn loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-North Kansas City loser
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Saturday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Omega European Masters, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Southampton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• High school volleyball: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest, 8 a.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., OLY (208)
• High school volleyball: Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) North, 9:30 a.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• High school volleyball: Lee’s Summit West vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest, 11 a.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Cycling: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m., OLY (208)
• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Burnley, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• High school volleyball: Blue Valley (Kan.) West vs. Olathe (Kan.) East, 12:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• High school volleyball: Topeka (Kan.) Washburn Rural vs. Blue Valley (Kan.), 2 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Darlington, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• High school volleyball: Lansing (Kan.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.), 3:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• High school volleyball: St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest, 5 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• High school volleyball: Gardner-Edgerton (Kan.) at St. James Academy (Kan.), 6:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Leon at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• WNBA: Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA (273)
• MLS: Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• MLB: Boston at Los Angeles Angels, 8 p.m., MLB (272)
• College volleyball: Marquette at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)
• WNBA: Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)
Saturday’s Radio
• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• MLS: Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
Sunday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Omega European Masters, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Everton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Augsburg at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)
• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Roma at Lazio, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Zurich, noon, KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• MLB: Oakland at New York Yankees, noon, TBS (50)
• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Motorsports: NHRA Indianapolis, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Tennessee at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN (255)
• Pro beach volleyball: AVP Tour: Chicago, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Pro basketball: Big 3 Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Track & field: IAAF World Challenge: Berlin, 2 p.m., OLY (208)
• Motorsports: IndyCar Portland, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLB (272)
• Cycling: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, 4 p.m., OLY (208)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Bojangles’ Southern 500, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• WNBA: Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m., NBA (273)
• Baseball: Perfect Game 14U Select Festival, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Russia, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• College soccer: UCLA at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
Sunday’s Radio
• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: NHRA Indianapolis, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Motorsports: NHRA Indianapolis, noon, WDAF 4 (6)
• MLB: Texas at New York Yankees, noon, ESPN (13)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Houston at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: IMSA Prototype Challenge, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Turkey, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLB (272)