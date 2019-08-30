Boonville football coach Greg Hough is a firm believer that having great players with good heads might mean the Pirates make some serious noise this fall.

Of course Boonville wasn’t bad last year while finishing 6-4 overall and 5-2 in their first season in the Tri-County Conference. Building upon that foundation, the team returns seven starters on the offensive side of the ball and six on defense.

“We have the talent to reload this season,” Hough said. “I think our success is going to be based on the things that we can control, which is a good thing. It comes down to our culture, and what I mean by that is buying into everything that we are doing such as eliminating any of the excuses, eliminating the self-inflicted wound with the turnovers and things like that and just let our kids play ball.

“Culture beats talent and we have talent. If we are not right mentally and if we are not right amongst our team, we won’t be as successful as what we can be. That’s our preach to the kids.”

Boonville made plenty of noise last year, at least offensively. While averaging a little over 28 points per game in 2018, the Pirates also finished with over 3,377 yards in total offense. The good news is that 3,058 of those yards return this season, led by senior running back Avian Thomas, who accounted for 1,411 yards on the ground and 19 touchdowns.

Also returning is senior quarterback Nick Ferrari, who completed 75 of 139 passes for 1,239 yards and 12 touchdowns. Then you add senior receiver Tramell Coleman to the mix with 29 catches for 641 yards and eight touchdowns, and it’s easy to see why the Pirates are excited about the upcoming season.

The offensive line also returns three starters from last year in seniors Nathan Platt, Brady Stock and Greyson Mesik.

Thomas said he thinks the team can go very far this season.

“If everybody buys in like they are supposed to, we could be something special,” Thomas said. “We’re preaching to everybody to come together. If we do that I think we have a chance to go deep in the playoffs.”

While the Boonville defense surrendered 20 points per game last year, Hough said if you really look back on how much the junior varsity team gave up, the varsity defense only gave up an average of 14 points.

“In high school football and the competition that we played, giving up 14 points per game is pretty good,” Hough said. “If we do that this year we are going to win a lot of ballgames.”

Boonville returns a lot of talent defensively, starting with senior linebacker Josh Polk, who led the team with 94 tackles in 2018. Lane West also returns after a very successful sophomore campaign at linebacker with 76 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Other defensive players who return for Boonville are Coleman with 56 tackles, Alan McCarter with 34 tackles and Peyton Keeran with 32 tackles.

“We are going to be multiple defensively because of the talent of our kids,” Hough said.

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 30: @ Pleasant Hill

Sept. 6: @ Holden

Sept. 13: vs. Blair Oaks

Sept. 20: @ California

Sept. 27: vs. Osage

Oct. 4: vs. Versailles

Oct. 11: @ Eldon

Oct. 18: vs. Hallsville

Oct. 25: @ Southern Boone

FIVE-YEAR TREND

2018: 6-4

2017: 5-5

2016: 2-8

2015: 2-8

2014: 2-8