AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Fort Osage Meet the Indians intrasquad scrimmage at Indians Stadium
6 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Lee’s Summit West at Raytown South jamboree
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Pleasant Hill jamboree
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North Crimson/Black intrasquad scrimmage at BAC Stadium
6 p.m. — William Chrisman, Center, Lincoln Prep, Maryville at William Chrisman jamboree
7 p.m. — Blue Springs Purple-Gold intrasquad scrimmage at Peve Stadium
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South Blue-Green intrasquad scrimmage (varsity begins at 7:45 p.m.) at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium
7 p.m. — Oak Grove, Lafayette County, Lathrop at Oak Grove jamboree (5 p.m. early session for smaller schools)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Truman jamboree
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South jamboree
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Canoeing: ICF Sprint World Championships, 7:15 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)
• Golf: LPGA CP Women’s Open, 8:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Cycling: Arctic Race of Norway, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• Tennis: WTA Bronx, noon, TENNIS (277)
• MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)
• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• High school football: Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Badminton: World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• NFL preseason: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NFL (180)
• WNBA: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)
• WNBA: Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NFL preseason: Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: Champions Tour Boeing Classic, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)
• CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas at De La Salle (Calif.), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 8:55 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Boxing: Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware, 9 p.m., SHOW (218)
• MLB: Boston at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
Friday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)