AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Fort Osage Meet the Indians intrasquad scrimmage at Indians Stadium

6 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Lee’s Summit West at Raytown South jamboree

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Pleasant Hill jamboree

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North Crimson/Black intrasquad scrimmage at BAC Stadium

6 p.m. — William Chrisman, Center, Lincoln Prep, Maryville at William Chrisman jamboree

7 p.m. — Blue Springs Purple-Gold intrasquad scrimmage at Peve Stadium

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South Blue-Green intrasquad scrimmage (varsity begins at 7:45 p.m.) at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

7 p.m. — Oak Grove, Lafayette County, Lathrop at Oak Grove jamboree (5 p.m. early session for smaller schools)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Truman jamboree

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South jamboree

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Basketball: U.S. vs. Australia, 7 a.m., NBA (Comcast 273)

• Golf: LPGA CP Women’s Open, 8:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Tennis: WTA Bronx, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Boston (completion of suspended game), noon, FSKC (48)

• MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem, 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Pro Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Cleveland at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college soccer: North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 6:10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s sports: Aurora Games, 6:10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Badminton: World Championships, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Boston (completion of suspended game), noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)