One day after Truman confirmed her resignation, Drury has now announced that Amy Eagan is joining its women’s basketball staff.

The university issued a release Thursday afternoon making the announcement, with Eagan becoming an assistant for Drury coach Molly Miller.

Former Drury assistant Emily Ragsdale was announced as the new head coach at Roosevelt University on Aug. 9. Now Eagan is filling that spot after six seasons leading the Bulldogs.

In the release, Miller praised Eagan’s history on the court and on the bench, along with what she adds to the Panthers program.

"Amy will be a great addition to our staff considering her experience, expertise, and passion for the game,” said Miller in the release. “Her basketball prowess as a player and a coach fills one more piece of the puzzle to help the Lady Panthers on our journey this season to accomplish our goals. She is a proven winner, so I believe she will thrive at Drury and make an immediate impact within our program.”

Eagan, also an alumna of Truman and member of the Truman Athletics Hall of Fame, expressed her excitement in joining the Drury staff.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Drury family," said Eagan in the release. "I want to thank Drury University, their Director of Athletics, Corey Bray, and Molly Miller for this opportunity. The tradition of this program is unmatched, and the opportunity to be a part of a national contender is extremely exciting!"