DENVER – Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock suffered a jammed right thumb Monday night in a preseason game against San Francisco.

The second-round pick said his X-rays were negative as he wore a protective brace following Denver's 24-15 loss to the 49ers. There was no immediate timetable for his return.

"I'm definitely going to be careful," said Lock, a Lee's Summit High School graduate and a former Missouri star. "At the same time, the competitive side of me wants to get out there and keep proving myself to these coaches and to my teammates. ... I feel like we'll make a good decision."

Lock's injury happened early in the third quarter, when he was tripped up by 49ers strong safety Marcell Harris on a second-down play. He landed on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver.

On third down, Lock tried to throw a deep pass but experienced a little bit of discomfort. He went to the bench and the thumb began to stiffen up, leading to him being replaced by Kevin Hogan on Denver's next possession.

Lock finished 7 of 12 for 40 yards before leaving. He also scrambled twice for 11 yards.

Lock is in contention for the backup spot to Joe Flacco.