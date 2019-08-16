It's taken nearly four years, but maturity seemingly has caught up with the Westran varsity softball program this 2019 fall campaign.

For the team's eight upperclassmen consisting of seniors Allyssa Downing, Chase Perry, Haley Untiedt, Carlye Cash and Slade Prewitt, coupled with juniors Kiersten Block, Ireland Chapman and Maddie Burton, this group had been thrown into the fire as varsity starters or ones earning significant playing time since they were freshmen.

That's because last year's unit had no seniors and the previous two seasons only two such members existed on the roster.

Now is their time to make their mark and change the recent course of Lady Hornets softball history by ending the program's four-year streak of finishing below the .500 mark, including an 8-15 record in 2018 when Katy Martin first took over the reigns as Westran softball coach.



“I'm really proud of what I've seen so far this summer and looking forward to continue to improve. Offensively, I have a lot of girls that can hit the ball,” said Martin (43-32 overall coaching record, 5 yrs.). They've worked extremely hard this summer and I'm really looking forward to a successful season. I think the keys for our success will lie with the girls encouraging one another and having cohesiveness as a team.”

Top returning batters are Downing, the team's centerfielder, and sophomore shortstop/third baseman Rheanna Black, said Martin.

“Allyssa a real threat when she gets up to bat. I also have quite a few girls who hit the ball really well last year and I'm only looking for them to improve,” added Lady Hornets coach Martin.

For her third season in as many varsity campaigns Chapman will be handed the softball as the team's top pitcher and returning as her battery mate is Untiedt behind the plate. The other projected starters are all veterans at their respective positions as well.

Perry holds down first base, Block is to her right at as the second baseman while sophomore Reanna Black is at shortstop and anchoring the hot box at third base is sophomore Piper Krog. Kenzie Dawson, a sophomore, is the right fielder and over in left field is Burton.

Other teammates are sophomores Bethany Dollick, Maddy Harvey, Aliya Navarro and Kalynn Moore; and freshmen Addy Mathes, Dylan Perry and Maci Crutchfield. Accompanying Martin as the Lady Hornets assistant coach is newcomer Ryan Gifford.



Westran participates in a preseason jamboree being held Aug. 24 at Knox County High School in Edina. The 3 p.m. round-robin scrimmages also involve Paris and South Shelby of Shelbina.

The Lady Hornets first two games of the fall season are at home starting Sept. 3 against Brunswick/Keytesville and two days later Madison pays a visit to Huntsville. Also on the ledger are three tournaments; Sept. 7 at Hallsville, Sept. 21 at Cairo and Sept. 28 at Atlanta.

“I think some challenges to overcome this season is doing the little things right. I think that's what separates the good teams from the teams that struggle,” Martin said. “If we can put it all together, we're going to be pretty successful.”