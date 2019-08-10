After being an assistant for now retired Blue Springs girls tennis Jody McClain and boys head coach Anna Cole, Jennifer Kramer will have the opportunity to lead her own program.

She will be the head coach for the girls this fall as she will take over a team that returns four varsity players.

“I am excited to grow our program,” Kramer said. “I am excited to get some new blood involved. Jody was a big staple of Blue Springs High School, so I will have some big shoes to fill. I am hoping to make our team as successful as she has.”

Last season, the Wildcats went 10-5 and won their second consecutive Class 2 District 14 championship before falling to Lee’s Summit West in sectionals.

Blue Springs lost three-time state singles tournament qualifier Caitlyn Sporing to graduation, but returns senior Bentley Walters, who was a state qualifier as a freshman, and junior Allie Brown, who is ranked in her age group in the United States Tennis Association.

The Wildcats also return Danielle Bond, who missed all of last season with an injury. And Melina McGraw will also return with some varsity experience.

With a good amount of players returning, Kramer said she hopes that her Wildcats can win their third straight district title.

“We are hoping for a repeat performance if everyone comes out,” Kramer said. “If they have that intensity and do their best, we have a chance of pursuing that goal.

“We have a really strong district. It’s not an easy feat to get a district title. We also want to send some girls to state, especially Bentley and Allie. We are going to do everything we can to get them to state this year.”