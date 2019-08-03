Post 499 Fike Baseball will be holding tryouts for both the 17U junior and 19U senior 2019 fall-2020 summer teams. The tryout dates are Saturday, Aug. 10 at noon, and on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Hidden Valley Park’s Jim Moran Field.

The team asks players to arrive at least 30 minutes early to register. Wear baseball attire and bring any gear needed for the position(s) that you are trying out for.

To be eligible to try out, you must live in the Blue Springs South school district or the Grain Valley school district and live closer to Blue Springs South than to Oak Grove High School (or attend a private school in the Blue Springs South school district zone).

For further information contact Jim Moran at 816-225-2015, send email to fikebaseball@gmail.com or visit the website fikebaseball.com.

BLUE SPRINGS A’S: The Blue Springs Rod's Sports A’s American Legion senior baseball team, will be holding tryouts for next summer's team on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. each day at Hidden Valley Park.

Players wanting to try out should attend Blue Springs High School or live in the Blue Springs High School district. Players should have a birth date year of 2001, 2002, 2003 or 2004. For further information contact, Tom Bush at 816-210-1934 or Jack Gillis at 816-805-0484.