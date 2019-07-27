On the surface, Carson Bassett hardly looks any different from other 11-year-old baseball players.

Carson appears similar to most of his teammates with his sweat-drenched ball cap, bags of gear and cheerful personality. The Columbia native loves the game: He began toying with a glove at age 2 and was with his local team, the Shockers, in the 11U division of the Show-Me State Games this weekend at Columbia’s Antimi Sports Complex.

A normal starter in the outfield and occasionally at third base, Carson suffered a broken left wrist in practice earlier in the week that unfortunately sidelined him from playing this weekend. Disappointed, he still had limited participation in warmups with his uninjured arm and cheered his team on from the dugout — in full uniform — throughout the Shockers’ games.

Breaking a bone isn’t uncommon. Many people, especially athletes, have done it at least once in their lives. But what makes Carson different is he’s at a higher risk of injury than most.

Carson has hypophosphatasia, a rare and sometimes fatal disease that impairs bone mineralization and makes them softer than normal, leading to frequent and sometimes severe breaks. What’s a bruise for others may be a break for him, and what’s a break for others may for him be something catastrophic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is genetic and can vary in degrees of severity, ranging from as minor as dental problems and fatigue to as major as bone deformities and death, particularly for infants. Those diagnosed as severe, like Carson, are said to be anywhere from one in 100,000 to 300,000 people.

Carson has been diagnosed with the disease for three years and isn’t alone in his family; a sibling has it as well and other family members are constantly monitored for signs of the disease. But despite heightened fears of injury each time he plays, difficulties doing certain activities and teasing from several able-bodied kids, he finds solace in the game he loves.

“Sometimes, I’m worried about (getting injured), but I try to keep my mind on other things,” Carson said. “I just try to let my body do what it does. I feel disappointed (I can’t play this weekend) but I’m still here to cheer on my team.”

To minimize pain, Carson takes six enzyme replacement injections a week and eats a calcium- and mineral-rich diet in order to strengthen his bones. In addition, if he knows he’s going to do something active later in the day like a baseball practice, he will try to conserve his energy.

Unfortunately, that also limits him in participating in other activities with his friends, such as swimming the day of a baseball game or playing more collision-heavy sports like football.

“I try not to push myself too hard so I’m just not in pain,” Carson said. “If I have school, I don’t want to push myself too hard because then I’ll be, like, hurting the rest of the day. But it’s just fun to do this stuff with my bone disease.”

His mother, Casey Matthews, has been awestruck by her son’s determination to be just like any other kid. She stated he doesn’t often use his condition as an excuse to quit despite many people who would find it understandable if he did.

Matthews said she was going to adjust his daily chore of carrying a basket of laundry to be washed due to the cast on his wrist making it difficult. When she arrived home, her son had moved the laundry as normal, no questions asked. Occasions like this, along with living an active lifestyle despite constant pain, make her proud to be his mother.

“It lets me know that he’s determined and doesn’t give up easily,” Matthews said. “He can acclimate to any situation and adjust himself to what he needs to do. It makes me super proud ... especially how rough this disease is for an 11-year-old boy.”

Carson admitted he’s sometimes embarrassed to reveal he has a bone disease. He wishes to be defined by other things.

He wants people to know that despite his condition, he won’t let that stop him from being a happy, active kid.

“If you have a bone disease or any disease, that doesn’t mean you have to give up on your dreams,” Carson said.