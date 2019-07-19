Overland Park, Kan., native Kohl Schultz is the new Kansas City Mavericks assistant coach.

He replaces Kyle Hood, who had served as head coach John-Scott Dickson’s assistant coach the past three years. Hood is returning to the amateur coaching ranks.

Schultz spent the previous two seasons with the Mavericks AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, as their video coordinator.

“I am excited to get up and running with Kohl on board,” Dickson said. “He has experience at the next level, and I am looking forward to learning from his experiences in the AHL.”

Schultz returns to the metro area after serving as the director of hockey operations with Bemidji State University and as the video coordinator and director of community engagement with the University of Maine men’s hockey program.

He attended high school at Shawnee Mission East in Prairie Village.

“I want to thank Brent and John-Scott for the opportunity to come back home to Kansas City,” Schultz said, “I also have to thank (Calgary Flames assistant general manager) Brad Pascall, (Calgary Flames assistant coach) Ryan Huska, (Stockton Heat head coach) Cail MacLean, (Stockton Heat assistant coach) Domenic Pittis and (Stockton Heat assistant coach) Joe Cirella from the Calgary Flames organization.”

He assisted the Heat coaching staff with video analysis along with serving as the team’s travel coordinator.

“I think with Kohl here, we’re going to take our video analysis to the next level, and that’s really exciting,” Dickson said. “And with him coming from Stockton, we’re kind of keeping it all in the family.

“Stockton is a great organization and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from Kohl, and his presence here will be a benefit for the guys on our team.”