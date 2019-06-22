AREA CALENDAR
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s at Lee’s Summit Outlaws (doubleheader), Hidden Valley Park
MONDAY, JUNE 24
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit Outlaws vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park
Saturday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Halle/ATP London/WTA Mallorca/WTA Birmingham, 5 a.m., 4 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: Royal Ascot Day 5, 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Nigeria vs. Germany, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)
• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• NHL: NHL Draft, noon, NHL (276)
• Motorsports: NHRA Norwalk, Ohio, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)
• Soccer: Copa América: Brazil vs. Peru, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)
• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Norway vs. Australia, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Pro basketball: Big 3: Detroit, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. at Trinidad & Tobago, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• WNBA: New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA (273)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Gateway, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: San Francisco at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• Golf: Asian Tour Kolon Korea Open, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)
Saturday’s Radio
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Sunday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Halle/ATP London/WTA Mallorca/WTA Birmingham, 5 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Cameroon vs. England, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)
• Motorsports: IndyCar Road America, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Pro basketball: Big 3: Indianapolis, noon, KCTV 5 (3)
• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, 1 p.m., MLB (272)
• Soccer: Copa América: Argentina vs. Qatar, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)
• Rowing: World Cup: Poland, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: UEFA U-21 Championship: Germany at Austria, 1:50 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Brazil vs. France, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Save Mart 350, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., FSKC (48), FSKC-Plus (925)
• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. China, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• WNBA: Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA (273)
• Motorsports: NHRA Norwalk, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Pro beach volleyball: AVP Seattle, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Martinique, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
Sunday’s Radio
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Save Mart 350, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis (in progress), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Eastbourne/ATP Antalya, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: United States vs. Spain, 11 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)
• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Canada vs. Sweden, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, 5:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda at Nicaragua, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College baseball: College World Series Finals: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti at Costa Rica, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: NBA Awards, 8 p.m., TNT (51)
Monday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)