The Kansas City Mavericks’ regular season schedule will feature the most weekend home games in team history and a nearly 3,000-mile road trip.

The Mavericks and the ECHL announced the entire 2019-20 regular season slate – their 11th as a franchise and sixth in the ECHL – Thursday. The Mavericks’ home dates had been revealed earlier but there have been a pair of changes made to that schedule as well.

“We are very excited with the way the schedule turned out,” Mavericks president and general manager Brent Thiessen said. “And we look forward to welcoming our fans to the 2019-20 season with some first-time opponents.”

The Mavericks open the season on the road on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Tulsa Oilers before returning to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for the Oct. 12 home opener against the Indy Fuel. Eight of the next 10 games after the home opener will be at SEC Arena.

The Mavericks will also host 27 weekend home games, the most weekend dates in franchise history. The Mavs' longest road trip will be a six-game stretch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, making stops in Allen and Tulsa before making the 3,000-plus mile journey to St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, to play a Jan. 14-15 series against the ECHL Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers.

Some home dates have changed from the initial schedule release as the Mavericks now play the Tulsa Oilers at home on Friday, Oct. 18; and the home game against the Allen Americans originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been dropped from the schedule.

The Mavericks wrap up the season with four road games – one at Wichita and, like last season, three at Rapid City.