The 35th annual Show-Me STATE GAMES will kick off this weekend in Columbia with sports including high school basketball and volleyball, swimming, adult soccer, pickleball and par-3 golf.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 6, the 25th Anniversary Missouri State Senior Games began in Columbia for athletes age 50 and older. open to athletes age 50 and older, will also take place starting Thursday, June 6. Senior athletes compete in this Olympic-style sports festival with more than 20 sports including pickleball, track and field, shooting and tennis.

To view this weekend’s SMSG schedule visit its website here - https://www.smsg.org/2019/the-2019-games-are-here/

MU Health Care emergency medical crews and Missouri Orthopaedic Institute athletic trainers will be available at various events. University of Missouri Health Care also makes heat safety tips available for Show-Me STATE GAMES participants, volunteers, spectators and officials.

The other two weekends of the 2019 Show-Me STATE GAMES are scheduled for July 19-21 and 26-28. These three weekends together include more than 40 different events that are open to all ages and skill levels.

Registration is still open for all July events and information can be found at www.smsg.org/sports. Volunteers are also needed for July events, details at https://www.smsg.org/volunteer/.

The SMSG Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, July 19 at the Mizzou Arena. The event will include some live entertainment and is open free for the public.

The Show-Me STATE GAMES was established in 1985 as a non-profit program of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness & Health. Now the largest state games in the nation, the Show-Me STATE GAMES is hosted by the University of Missouri.

In addition to the summer games, the Show-Me STATE GAMES offers events throughout the year to promote health, fitness, family and fun. For more details about the Show-Me STATE GAMES, visit www.smsg.org or call 573-882-2101.