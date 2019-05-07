Mission accomplished by the Westran varsity boys golf team as they are just one step away from climbing on top of the ladder when it comes to Class 1 state competition.

The Hornets won the Sectional 3 tournament held Monday at Tanglewoods Golf Course in Fulton enabling the entire team to make its second straight appearance at the Missouri State High School Activities Association's state golf championship.

A year ago coach Jeff Schleicher's squad celebrated a second place finish at state, the highest accomplishment in the school program's history.

All season long Westran of Huntsville has dominated most of its playing dates as the Hornet golfers have had their sights set on returning to state and climb that final step.

As a result of carding a 335 team score to win its sectional, Westran will compete against Missouri's best Class 1 golfers come May 13-14 when the state championships will be held at Sedalia Country Club Golf Course.

The top two teams at sectionals held across the state along with the top 12 individuals qualify for state.

Joining the Hornets as a team to compete at state next Monday will be Van-Far High School of Vandalia with their second place score of 351, 10 strokes better than third place Paris. Marceline finished third in the team standings with a 383 and Silex had 400.

The Sectional 3 individual golf champion was South Shelby High School's Kanon Kendrick as he shot an even-par 72. Both Max Floyd of Barat Academy and Rylee Hanson of Van-Far turned in a 74, and Konnor Heitmeyer of Paris scored an 81 to finish fifth and qualify for state as well.

Westran's golf team was once again led by junior Trey Burton as he placed fourth among the 51 golfers that competed at Tanglewood Golf Course with him having scored a 75.

Rounding out the Hornets scores are; Ethan Goff (6th, 82), Caleb Nagel (12th, 87), Corbin Brockleman (17th, 91) and Gage Bealmer (20th, 94).

Paris High School had two other golfers competing at this sectional. Chris Ebbesmeyer advances to state with his 12th place score of 87 and Aidan Mitchell was 44th with a 108.

Trevor Burrus of Northeast R-IV School at Cairo turned in a score of 106 to finish 42nd.

Moberly Golfers

The Spartans advanced seniors Bryson Yowell and Nick Long to the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 3 tournament that was held Monday at Briarbrook Golf Club located at Carl Junction, and not Farmimgton as previously reported, but the Moberly High School golfers season ended there.

Yowell, a three time state championship qualifier, turned in a 17-over-par 89 to finish 27th among 50 individuals, and Long placed 37th with a score of 95.

The cutoff score to qualify for state was an 84. Individual champion was Owen Swearingen of Nevada with a 73, while Alexander Gentry of Helias and Walker Tynes of Springfield Catholic tied for second carding a 77.

Helias High School of Jefferson City was the Class 3 Sectional 3 team champion with a score of 321 and second place went to Springfield Catholic with a 333.