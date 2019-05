AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, MAY 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3:30 p.m. — Clinton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Winnetonka

4 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Truman

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships, Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference West Championships, Harrisonville Memorial Stadium

SATURDAY, MAY 4

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Staley

10 a.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Satchel Paige Stadium

11 a.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North (doubleheader)

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Neosho at Staley High School

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Springfield Kickapoo at Columbia Rock Bridge High School

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers College at Columbia Rock Bridge High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Truman at Northland Invitational, Oak Park High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/Estoril, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• College beach volleyball: NCAA: Stetson vs. USC, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College beach volleyball: NCAA: LSU vs. Pepperdine, 10 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Champions Tour Insperity Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Oaks Day, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Qatar, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College beach volleyball: NCAA: Cal Poly vs. Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College beach volleyball: NCAA: Hawaii vs. UCLA, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Hockey: World Sled Championship semifinal: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• College beach volleyball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Everton, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: World Sled Championship semifinal: Canada vs. Korea, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Dover, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Kentucky Oaks, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten semifinal: Maryland at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Patriot League semifinal: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: WTA Prague/Rabat, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College lacrosse: Ivy League semifinals, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Texas A&M at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Motorsports: NHRA Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten semifinal: Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College lacrosse: Patriot League semifinal: Boston U. vs. Lehigh, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Friday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)