The Brookfield boys' golf program will be sending one to the Class 2 Sectional 4 meet, hosted by Brookfield next Monday.

On Monday afternoon in Kirksville, Brookfield junior Dalton Sackrey's 103 18-hole round was just good enough to make the cut. He tied for 14th in the individual advancement list. Sackrey finished 24th overall, but with Centralia and Palmyra finishing first and second, their entire teams advance.

Brookfield finished eighth as a team in the 10-team field, shooting an official score of 435. The Bulldogs were just two strokes behind seventh-place Monroe City.

Robert Clarkson was the second best Bulldog on Monday, shooting a 107 to earn 28th. Lane Thudium finished with a 111, Castor Dodd shot 114, and Dirk Sattman finished with a 118.