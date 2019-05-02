The William Chrisman boys tennis team nearly got a win during its Senior Night but fell in a hard-fought 5-4 loss to Raymore-Peculiar Wednesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Chrisman’s No. 1 doubles team of Sam Hawley and Adam Hamilton won 9-8 (7-3 tiebreaker). In singles play, Hawley (8-6), Hamilton (8-6) and Brandon Kuhlman (8-2) claimed victories for Chrisman.

"Sam beat a powerful player for Ray-Pec who had beaten multiple guys that Sam lost to earlier in the season,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “He is really working hard and taking on the leadership role with the team. He has to still be more aggressive, but there is no lonelier spot on a tennis team than being the No. 1. You get the other school's best every day, so it's hard for me to remember that Sam climbed up from No. 10 last year to be that guy for us. He just needed to see that little bit of payoff to get him excited about the process going into districts or next season."