The Bunceton Lady Dragons softball team had the perfect send off in the seniors last home game of the season Friday night against the Stover Lady Bulldogs.

While trailing Stover 8-5 going into the bottom half of the sixth inning, Bunceton rallied back with four runs to go up 9-8 and then retired the side in the top half of the seventh for a 9-8 victory.

Bunceton coach Ashton Hays said the girls played a good solid game. “There were some running errors that happened but besides that we played good defense and hit the ball well,” Hays said.

Of course it didn’t hurt that Bunceton also led Stover 2-0 after two and 3-0 after three. However after a scoreless fourth inning, Stover came back and exploded for four runs in the top half of the fifth to go up 4-3. Then, after Bunceton plated two more runs in its half of the fifth to make it 5-4, Stover rallied back again with four runs in the sixth to claim a 8-5 lead. But even that was short-lived as Bunceton rattled the bats again in the bottom half of the sixth with four runs to retake the lead at 9-8. The Lady Bulldogs never got any closer while ending the seventh with no hits and no runs to suffer the loss.

Senior Taylor Burnett picked up the win in the circle for Bunceton in her final game at home by striking out 13 batters in seven innings. Burnett also gave up eight runs on 10 hits and one walk.

As for the hitting in the game for Bunceton, Chloe Moser went 2-for-2 with a single and a home run. Burnett and Taylyn Heilman each finished the game with two hits and two runs batted for the Lady Dragons while Cara Bishop added two singles and one RBI, Abby Young with a RBI-single and Autumn Bishop and Alyssa Welch each with one single.

For Stover, Jackson had three hits with two singles and one double while Monroe added two singles.

Jackson also took the loss in the circle for Stover by giving up nine runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out four batters in six innings.



