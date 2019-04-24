Missouri had one problem in the second game of its Tuesday doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State.

The Tigers had no issue getting on base, early in the game, but they struggled bringing runners home.

Entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Missouri left seven runners on base.

All of Missouri’s fortunes changed, though, when Kolby Romaine stepped to the plate.

With both teams tied with a run each, Romaine came through with an RBI single. Kendyll Bailey followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat and in the bottom of the sixth inning Brooke Wilmes iced the game with a solo home run.

It might not have been a high-scoring affair, but Missouri got the hits it needed and defeated the Redhawks 4-1, giving the Tigers the doubleheader sweep. Missouri won the first game against SEMO 4-3.

In each game, Missouri came up with a big hit when it mattered the most.

“You need that because you don’t know when you will have those opportunities again,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “So it was one of those things when you are thinking ‘OK how many more opportunities will we have.’ Kolby is seeing and hitting the ball really well.”

In the second game, Romaine and Bailey came up big, but in the first game it was the heart of the lineup that made the difference.

Missouri, trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, got a power boost at the perfect time. In the first five innings, of the first game, the Tigers tallied just two hits against SEMO pitcher Thogmartin.

Then freshman Jazmyn Rollin stepped to the plate. The Salt Lake City, Utah native sent a Haley Thogmartin pitch far over the right-field wall, cutting the Missouri deficit to one run.

“That was a tower,” Anderson said. “You knew as soon as it left the bat that it was out of the ballpark.”

Hatti Moore singled on her next at-bat and then came Kim Wert.

Wert, who was already tied for sixth in the SEC in home runs with 16, added to that tally with a home run to left field, giving Missouri the lead.

Missouri’s defense has been there consistently, recently. Defense is a stable of Anderson’s coaching focus, the team works on it constantly.

Just as Missouri’s defense has been there, so have the pitchers.

In the two games, the Missouri pitching staff of Madi Norman, Cassie Gasper and Eli Daniel gave up just six hits and four runs. Gasper, who earned the win in the second game, set a career-high with eight strikeouts.

Daniel, who earned a save in both games, is now second in the country in saves with eight.

Missouri’s defense and pitching held form in Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Redhawks. Though Anderson would like more hits, and less runners left on base, she was glad to see timely hits come from each part of the lineup.

“Offensively we aren’t getting as much as hits as I would like and I know as the team wants and Chris (Malveaux, Missouri’s hitting coach) would like but we are having some timely hits,” Anderson said. “We had production at the top and we are getting it at the bottom. Anyone can be called upon at anytime.”

crobinson@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1781