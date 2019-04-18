The Boonville Pirates baseball team may want to rethink its strategy when it comes time to go back to their regular bats.

In the opening game of the annual Boonville Wood Bat Tournament Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park, the Pirates set a season high for both runs (15) and hits (14) by beating the Centralia Panthers 15-0 in three innings.

The Pirates also improved to 8-7 on the season. But more importantly, they have now won four in a row since their loss to Grain Valley back on April 6th and have outscored their opponents 37-1 during that span.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said the Wood Bat Tournament is always fun. “The guys were excited and it really showed today,” Arnette said. “We ended with 14 hits and we had 10 different guys go up and get hits. We went up there and simplified our approaches and had some good results. Reece (Lang) was also very effective on the mound. He filled up the strike zone and did not allow a walk.”

Lang picked up the win for Boonville, improving his record to 3-2 on the season. In three innings, Lang struck out seven batters and gave up no runs, no hits and no walks. Evan Stidham took the loss for Centralia, who dropped to 6-2, by giving up seven runs on seven hits and one walk in one inning pitched.

Boonville also had perhaps its best start of the season in a single game by exploding for seven runs in the first inning on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. The Pirates also sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, with Cody Garner collecting a two RBI single. Peyton Keeran, Peyton Taylor, Josh Polk and Saylor Marquez each had one hit and one RBI.

Of course the runs, or hits for that matter, didn’t stop there. In the second inning, Boonville plated three more runs on two hits, two errors and one walk to extend the lead to 10-0. Then, in the third, the Pirates made it official by pushing across five more runs on five hits and two walks to win by the mercy rule. Dylan Watson opened the third with a double and scored three batters later after a two-RBI double to left by Keeran. Meanwhile, after back to back walks, Campbell hit an infield single to short for a run to make it 13-0. Polk and Kellen Brownfield followed it up with RBI singles each to extend the lead to 15-0.

Four players finished the game with multiple hits for Boonville. Keeran led the way with a single, double and three RBIs. Watson also had two hits with a single and a double while Polk added two singles and three RBIs, Garner two singles and two RBIs, Taylor and Campbell each with one single and two RBIs, Trae Williams and Kellen Brownfield with one single and one RBI each and Saylor Marquez and Lane West each with one hit.

Centralia had no hits in the game.