Several Blue Springs South student-athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college during a ceremony at the high school.

Signing Wednesday included, from left to right: Princess Simmons, Dodge City Community College, women's golf; Dakoda Kenig, Graceland University, football; Caleb Israelite, Johnson County (Kan.) Community College, men's basketball; Mackenzie Griffel, Johnson County (Kan.) Community College, volleyball; Logan Abernathy, Morningside College, women's soccer; Alex Burt, Delta State University, diving; Cori Davis, University of Memphis, track and field; and Wyatt Abernathy, Missouri Valley College, men's lacrosse. Not pictured is Danielle Moje, Missouri Western State University, volleyball.