Dragons score six times in second inning, 13 times in third Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to hand Hornets their most-lopsided defeat in the Chillicothe program's 23-years history, 19-1 in three innings in Pony Express Tournament

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — With time remaining to reverse the trend, the 2019 Chillicothe High School baseball Hornets hope their challenging season to date reached its nadir Tuesday, April 16, in the consolation semifinals of the Pony Express Tournament in a 19-1, 3-innings loss to Cameron that ranks as the most-lopsided in the program’s 23-years history.

Prior to Tuesday’s contest, the largest spread in a Chillicothe baseball loss had been 17 runs in a 2011 22-5 defeat by Maryville in the Hornets Classic tournament and a 17-0 2007 thumping by Platte County. The 19 runs surrendered are the third-most ever by the Hornets, behind the record 22 scored by Kansas City: Winnetonka in a 2001 game in the Kearney Tournament and the 2011 blowout by Maryville.

Chillicothe (4-8), which had clobbered Cameron 12-2 in six innings at Cameron six days earlier, actually led the game at Bartlett Park Field 1-0 after only two batters in the bottom of the first inning.

Leadoff man Mason Baxter, who walked, raced around on Jaden Winder’s double, the first of Winder’s two hits that accounted for half of the Hornets’ game total.

However, after working around a game-starting single when younger brother Brock Ward threw out a would-be base stealer in the top of the first, Hornets junior lefthander Kam Ward (1-1) gave up two hits and two walks to the first four Dragons batters in the second and was replaced on the hill by junior Landon Swift. By the time the reliever got out of the inning, Cameron had moved ahead 6-1, two of its runs being unearned.

Then, after the Hornets didn’t score in the bottom of the second, the Dragons torched Swift and B. Ward, who made his varsity pitching debut, for 13 runs on seven hits, five walks, and a couple of errors. The first nine Cameron batters in the inning reached safely.

When Chillicothe didn’t score in its half of the third, the game was terminated on the 15-runs-lead after three innings tourney rule.

Aside from Winder’s 2-for-2 day, the Hornets had hits by Baxter and K. Ward. Cmaeron finished with 10 hits and received 10 bases on balls and benefitted from three Chillicothe errors.

With Tuesday’s defeat, the Hornets moved into tonight’s 6:30 seventh-place game against St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond (2-9), again at Bartlett Park. St. Joseph: Lafayette trimmed BLHS 7-2 Tuesday.