Moberly Spartans varsity girls and boys track teams finished first and second respectively in their divisions Friday while competing at the Kirksville Tiger Invite among 10 schools that participated.

The Lady Spartans 166 points was 50 better than second place Kirksville and Putnam County of Unionville placed third with 103. Northeast R-IV School at Cairo girls had 34 points to finish seventh.

In the boys team standings, Kirksville had 220.5 points to place first at its home meet and Moberly ended up with 134 while Green City took third having 91 points. Cairo boys finished eighth with 27.

Here are the top four girl and boy finishers from Moberly along with their respective times/distances, and also shown are Cairo's athletes that finished within the top four of their events. To view the complete list of results from both Moberly and Cairo, visit the website trxctiming.com and access the link for the April 12 Kirksville Tiger Invite.

Hannah Foster, a Moberly junior, went over the bar at 7-feet to win the girls pole vault, and Hillary Bloss threw the discuss 98-03 to finish second. Moberly posted the top two times in the 100m hurdles with Vi Tran winning at 10.0 and Rylee Stone was beside her at 205.

The girls 800m relay team of Isabella Ross, Maggie Crist, Tessa Jackson and Hannah Hardy placed first with a time of 11:23 minutes. The 200m group of Samantha Calvert, sisters Claire and Mary Billington, and Keiasiah Mozee had a winning time of 1:59. Also, the 400m relay team of Mozee, Mickael Craig, Ashton Martin and Morgan Foster won with a time of 4:34.

Moberly had the top two finishes in the girls 3200m run with Sydney Flood winning at 14:30 and Maggie Crist second (15:23).

In the girls triple jump freshman Mickael Craig leaped 30-11 ft. and her twin sister Alexis finished third at 29-05. Verné Holt placed second in the shot put (35-00)

Second place went to the girls 100m relay team of the Billington sisters, Kennedy Harlan and Alexis Brown (56.3).

The boys 110m hurdles was won by Katranides Owens (17.7) and Aidan Hannam had a winning time in the boys 400m dash at 54.9. Also, Alex Fincher was tops in the 3200m run with a time of 10:52 minutes.

In the boys long jump Clayton Briscoe's leap of 18-09.75 awarded him second place, and Owens finished second in the 300m hurdles (43.7). Joseph Rae placed second in the boys 800m dash (2:16).

Moberly boys 800m relay team of Alex Fincher, Joseph Rae, Aidan Hannam and Nic Lindsey placed second (9:29)

Third Place

In the girls javelin, Quincy Reynolds had a distance of 98-11. Sara Slater had a time of 14.90 in the 100m dash.

Jon Ewing took third in the boys high jump (5-10), in the discus Andrew Huff's distance was 117-05 and in the shot put Andrew Huff's heave was 40-05.50 ft. In the boys 400m dash Dominic Stoneking's time was 56.5 seconds.

Toby Short ran the 200m dash in 25.2 seconds.

Moberly boys 400m relay team had a time of 3:50.80 minutes with the following runners; Garrett Harper, Nic Lindsey, Noah Stice and Devon Huff.

Fourth Place

Diamond Davis leaped 4-04 in the girls high jump, and Sophia Powell was fourth in the discus (89-03). Kennedy Harlan had a time of 15.0 seconds in the 100m dash, Sydney Flood ran the 1600m event at 6:35.6, and Morgan Foster's time in the 300m hurdles was 55.4 seconds.

Alexis Brown finished fourth in the girls 200m dash (30.5).

Will Larue had a time of 19.3 seconds in the 110m boys hurdles.

Cairo Track

Evelyn Gilmore had a second place time of 2:49 in the girls 800m run, and Quincy Wiegan took third in the 200m dash (30.3).

Tanne Adams had a second place time of 18.4 seonds in the boys 110m hurdles and he was fourth in the 300m hurdles (47.6). In the boys 1600m run Isaac Bockman placed fourth (5:33).