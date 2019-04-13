There were extra innings, 23 combined runs, rallies and sometimes flat-out sloppy play in a wild Southeastern Conference series opener between Missouri and No. 8 Louisiana State on Friday night at Taylor Stadium.

Yet, it was a disastrous, 51-minute first inning from both teams that stuck out like a sore thumb in Missouri’s 12-11 loss to its namesake.

Missouri, ranked No. 27 in the latest college baseball RPI rankings, spotted the purple Tigers three unearned runs after a gaffe in the outfield in the top half of the inning before madness ensued in the bottom frame.

LSU standout starting pitcher Zack Hess left the contest due to injury after allowing two batters to reach base and throwing 13 pitches. Hess’ departure came in the middle of facing MU three-hole hitter Kameron Misner. MaKhail Hilliard relieved Hess and fared no better in the inning.

It took LSU two pitchers, 40 pitches, six Missouri runs and eight batters before finally recording an out. Missouri scored two of its six runs on wild pitches. One wild pitch was so erratic Thomas Broyles came around to score from second.

“I’m sure both sides were frustrated,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “I’m sure they were frustrated with the six we scored on them and we were very frustrated with the three we gave up. The frustrating part is we got the lead back and we relinquished it. We didn’t finish this game.”

Missouri pitcher Jacob Cantleberry had a 1-2-3 inning in the second, but it was all downhill from there for the starter.

LSU put up a five-spot in the third inning to take an 8-6 lead, then Zach Watson smashed a two-run home run to right field in the fourth inning to extend the purple Tigers’ advantage to 10-6. LSU scored another run in the fourth to end Cantleberry’s night.

Cantleberry entered Friday with a 2.62 ERA, but he turned in a less-than-stellar outing. The junior lefty gave up 11 runs (eight earned) in three-plus innings on eight hits while walking two and striking out three batters. His ERA sat at 3.97 when he began the slow walk from the mound to the dugout.

“He wasn’t throwing the ball well,” Bieser said. “He just didn’t have it for whatever reason. He had a tough time throwing strikes, and hitting guys and walking guys is not winning baseball.”

MU reliever Konnor Ash’s five scoreless innings in relief of Cantleberry kept Missouri in the game. Ash threw a career-high 72 pitches in the effort.

“I just had to do my job,” Ash said. “I wanted to get outs as fast as I could, and I wanted to keep us where we were.”

MU chipped away at its five-run deficit with two runs in the fifth inning, then catcher Chad McDaniel delivered a three-run laser home run to right field in the sixth to even the game at 11 apiece.

“It was definitely a gamechanger,” McDaniel said. “It felt really good to finally get one out of the yard. I thought it was going to change right there since we fell behind five runs. We really thought that momentum would be the difference between a win and a loss in that game.”

After a combined three scoreless innings, LSU finally broke through in the top of the 10th. Josh Smith scored on a fielder’s choice with one out, as Missouri third baseman Austin James fielded a grounder off the bat of Antoine Duplantis and tried to cut down Smith at the plate. James thought his odds of gunning down Smith were higher than turning a double play with a speedster like Duplantis running, but James’ throw was slightly late.

LSU closer Devin Fontenot retired the lower part of MU’s lineup in order in the bottom frame to record his third save of the season.

MU’s Jordan Gubelman took the loss after pitching two innings, while LSU’s Todd Peterson earned the win following three scoreless innings in relief.

Missouri is scheduled to be back in action in Game 2 of the series at 5 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium.

“We were very resilient and I’m proud of them to be able to battle back and get back in the game,” Bieser said. “But eventually, we have to move past the moral victories and say, ‘Hey, we played it close.’ That’s not good enough. We have to find ways to win games like this.”

ghodge@columbiatribune.com