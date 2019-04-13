Ethan Gotch got it done at the plate and on the mound for the Fort Osage baseball team Friday.

Gotch allowed just two earned runs in five innings and hit a home run to help power the Indians to an 8-3 Suburban Middle Seven home victory over the rival William Chrisman Bears.

Gotch finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. He allowed five hits, four walks and three runs while striking out five for the victory.

Chrisman tied it 1-1 in the top of the third on Mathew Miller’s RBI single, but Trey Lockard hit a two-run single in the bottom of the third to put the Indians ahead for good.

After the Bears pulled within 3-2 in the top of the fourth, Micah Copeland’s RBI triple and Gotch’s two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth put the Indians up 6-2.

Copeland allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings to close out the win for Gotch. Lockard finished with three RBIs and a stolen base, and Darren Horning had a triple and Logan Phillips added a double for the Indians (6-8, 5-1 Middle Seven).

Miller finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a stolen base for the Bears (4-7, 2-4). Fausto Montero was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base, and Billy Ross had a hit and an RBI.

Frankie Gervy suffered the loss for the Bears despite allowing just five hits and three earned runs (five unearned) in five innings.

LIBERTY NORTH 14, TRUMAN 2: Truman couldn’t recover after Liberty North’s fast start in a Suburban Large Seven home loss Friday.

The Eagles scored three runs in each of the first and second innings in the five-inning win.

Kyler Barnett and Josh Patrick each went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Braeden Schramm added a hit and an RBI to lead the Patriots (5-9, 1-5 Large Seven).

OAK GROVE 8, RICHMOND 5: Oak Grove erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and held on for a non-conference home victory Thursday.

Richmond led 2-1 before the Panthers put together their big inning to take a 7-2 lead.

Brenden Marsh was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, Evan Hall was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Garret Pemberton and Carson Smith each added a hit and an RBI to lead Oak Grove (6-8).

Lincoln Hipsher earned the win, allowing 10 hits, five runs (four earned) and no walks while striking out two.