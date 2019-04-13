Just how wacky was the girls soccer match between Rock Bridge and Battle on Saturday afternoon at Battle High School?

There were nine goals, four lead changes and a first-half hat trick by a player on the losing team. One goal was scored directly from a free kick, another was scored directly from a corner kick. It’s safe to say that the game had its share of twists and turns.

But fortunately for the visiting Bruins in their 6-3 win over crosstown Battle, they managed to stabilize after a wild first half to notch their second straight victory.

Junior midfielder Caroline Cole scored the Bruins’ first and last goals of the afternoon as well as assisting on another. She has netted three goals over the past two games combined after scoring Rock Bridge’s only goal in a 1-0 home win over Jefferson City on Tuesday.

A string of four unanswered goals — three of which came in the second half — put Battle away for good, somewhat dampening a first-half hat trick by junior forward Madeline Schrader that gave the Spartans the lead twice and had them tied with the Bruins at halftime.

Rock Bridge head coach Scott Wittenborn acknowledged Battle’s attacking skill and gave the Spartans credit for converting their chances. But the first-year head coach had criticisms for his defense, especially after its first-half performance.

“I thought we were very loose defensively,” Wittenborn said. “We just weren’t tight with our marks and didn’t have much urgency in the back, and they had players good enough to take advantage of that. We go from a good team to a not-very-good team on the defensive end when we don’t play hard and we don’t mark tight.”

The Bruins dominated the game offensively, outshooting the Spartans 25-9 with 18 shots on target. But even with just five total shots on goal the entire game, Battle — and Schrader specifically — made sure that shooting opportunities weren’t going to waste.

Schrader scored her first goal of the game at the 36:47 mark of the first half on a curling top-corner free kick from about 25 yards out, awarded after a Rock Bridge defender was whistled for a handball.

Cole scored for Rock Bridge directly from a corner kick about three minutes later after the ball went through the gloves of Spartans goalkeeper Cassidy Schulte, but Schrader twice capitalized on Bruin defensive errors by scoring close via loose balls in the box.

Battle’s goal-for-goal show with Rock Bridge didn’t last, but head coach Jack Rubenstein didn’t mind: He called Saturday “a big step” for his team.

“We made enough mistakes today that we were going to pay for them with a large number of goals, especially against a quality opponent like Rock Bridge,” Rubenstein said. “Overall, (I’m) pleased with us today for us to be in the game for as long as we were. A result against Rock Bridge is always going to be tough, but there’s no doubt that this team is improving as a group.”

The difference between the first and second halves for the Bruins, according to Wittenborn, came when his team played harder and had consistently tight defensive marking. He remarked that it became harder for Battle to create offensive chances while his team was able to convert successful counterattacks.

“We didn’t magically become better players in the second half, we just played harder,” Wittenborn said. “Tightening our marks just kind of trapped them in and put us on offense more. Instead of being back on our heels and letting them come up on us, we took the attack to them and I think that made the difference.”

Rock Bridge has a busy week of soccer ahead, scheduled to play three games in four days — all at home — against Quincy (Ill.) on Monday, Kickapoo on Tuesday and Pleasant Hill on Thursday. Battle is slated to play at home Monday against Owensville before traveling to Ashland on Wednesday to face Southern Boone.