After opening up its play in the Dixon Soccer Tournament with a 6-0 loss to Crocker on Friday afternoon the Moberly varsity girls team managed to win one of two games Saturday as they take their 2-6 spring season record into Tuesday night's contest hosting Fulton.

“We hoped to carry some momentum from Thursday's win over Mexico (2-0 at home) as we seemed to be in control of our Friday game early on. Unfortunately the pace did not last,” said Lady Spartans soccer coach Chris Buckman, who team trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Saturday's morning's opponent was Laquey High School, who tied Crocker the day before, and based upon that premise Buckman said his team knew they would have their hands full.

In an effort to provide more fresher set of legs in this contest, Buckman said he changed his starting lineup and as a result Moberly was able to keep up the play against Laquey to trail 2-0 at the break.

Moberly received second half goals by Tara Ginter and Marin Tadrus and seemingly maintained ball greater ball possession for much of this second segment, but the Lady Spartans yielded three more scores and lost 5-2.

“Several of our offensive attacks are starting with our defense bringing the ball up to start the attack. Our wing defenders consisting of a rotation of Rebekah Mefford, Maggie Smith and Sophia Boggan are really starting to pick up on their role in the attacking game,” Buckman said. “We just need to communicate more effectively on the defensive end.”

Buckman said his team only had about a 20 minute break after the contest with Laquey before Moberly had to take to the field again to play their final game against tournament host Dixon, and his unit was encouraged to continue their pace and style of play performed against Laquey for as long as they could in this final battle.

“The girls continued what they were doing and made it up to get a shot in the first three minutes of the game that went wide to set up a Dixon goal kick. Their keeper played the ball, and Tara Ginter won the ball, trapping it with her chest and she got around a defender before putting the ball in for a score near the right post to quickly put us ahead,” Buckman explained.

The initial scoring outburst boosted the team's adrenaline level and the Lady Spartans carried on to secure 6-0 victory against Dixon.

A few minutes after Ginter's goal, a corner kick executed by Tadrus was retrieved by Maci Hardwick and her left foot strike gave Moberly an early insurance goal.

The Lady Spartans continued their early assault netting their third goal before the first 10 minutes were played as Tadrus placed her shot over the out-stretched arms of the goalkeeper for a commanding 3-0 lead en route to taking a 4-0 cushion into halftime.

“At that point we felt we had a comfortable lead and was able to rotate in some fresh legs and gain experience for our younger players. We recorded another goal before the end of the half with a ball played to the left wing and played across by Tadrus to hit Rylie Snell on the right side of the field at the top of the penalty box. Rylie had time to take a touch and then get a shot inside the right post,” said Buckman.

In the second half, Breanna O'Loughlin scored when she retrieved the ball from a shot taken by teammate Kenedi Freeman that bounced off the Dixon goalkeeper's hands and O'Loughlin tapped it in. Ginter netted her second goal of the game with an assist coming from Tadrus.

In addition to their home game Tuesday, Moberly will close out its second straight week of playing five games when they travel Thursday to compete at Marshall, and on Friday and Saturday the annual Lady Spartans Soccer Invitational is being held here.