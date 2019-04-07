The Rock Bridge baseball team earned a pair of victories Saturday in Hollister, defeating Valley View (Ark.) 2-1 and Springfield Catholic 6-0.

Spencer Miles pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Bruins in the win against Valley View. Clayton Schneider recorded the final out for the save.

Wyatt Towe hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to drive in pinch runner Jack Fischer for the game-winning run. Fischer, pinch running for Zach Hay after Hay drew a walk, stole second base and took third on a wild pitch before Towe brought him home.

Spencer Nivens scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Will Norris in the first for an early 1-0 Rock Bridge lead, but Valley View tied the game in the fourth.

In the second game, Norris, Parker Wright and Noah Patrick drove in runs as part of a three-run first inning against Springfield Catholic.

Patrick later added an RBI sacrifice fly in the third and RBI single in the fifth.

The Bruins posted their final tally in the sixth en route to the blanking.

Rock Bridge improves to 10-4 this season and is scheduled to play in the Columbia Baseball Tournament starting Thursday.

Hickman falls to Jeff City in Capital City Tournament final

The Hickman baseball team fell 2-1 to Jefferson City on Saturday in the championship of the Capital City Tournament.

Hickman won three games at the event Friday, defeating Russellville 8-2, Helias Catholic 4-0 and Blair Oaks 10-4.

The Kewpies fall to 12-3 on the season and are scheduled to compete in the Columbia Baseball Tournament starting Thursday.

Columbia Independent beats Lexington, drops three matches

The Columbia Independent School boys tennis team went 1-4 on Saturday at the Boonville Pirate Open.

CIS beat Lexington 3-1 but lost to Father Tolton 3-2, Boonville 3-2 and Moberly 5-0.

Zain Schwartz went 3-1 in No. 1 singles to lead CIS, with victories over Lexington (8-0), Boonville (8-4) and Tolton (8-0). Jackson Coyle finished 3-1 at No. 2 singles with victories over Lexington (8-0), Boonville (8-6) and Tolton (8-3).

Harrison Craver and Wyatt Burks earned a victory for CIS in No. 1 doubles against Lexington (8-5).