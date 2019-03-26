The William Chrisman boys tennis team was swept in doubles play and was never able to recover in a 7-2 loss to host Winnetonka Monday.

Caysen Woods won his No. 3 singles match 8-6 and Brandon Kuhlman won 8-3 at No. 4 for the Bears.

Chrisman lost some close matches as Jordan Twenter fell 8-6 at No. 2; Colton Kerr lost 8-6 at No. 5; and Jakob Scott lost 8-6 at No. 6. In doubles, Woods and Scott lost 8-6 and Kerr and Tom Beem dropped a 9-7 decision.

"Winnetonka has a few guys left over from previous years on varsity and we are repping a brand new group over the last seven days,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “Our guys just couldn't win clutch points today. We have five losses on deuce, match-tying shots. We have to do better at getting those, though."

Chrisman’s junior varsity team won 8-1.