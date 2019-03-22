William Chrisman boys tennis coach Jason Grubb had never defeated crosstown rival Truman since taking over the program five years ago.

His Bears finally ended the skid Thursday when they swept doubles to claim a 6-3 win at Sante Fe Trail Park.

Like last year, the Bears jumped out to a lead after doubles play. In 2018. They went up 2-1 before the Patriots stormed back to claim a 5-4 victory. This time, Chrisman held on after going ahead 3-0.

“I told the kids all offseason, ‘Truman rallies, that’s what they do,’” Grubb said. “‘They are rivals and they don’t like to lose to you.’ Our boys haven’t beat them since before I was here. We were a little overdue with how much progress we’ve made as a program.”

The Bears’ No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Twenter and Brandon Kuhlman won 8-6. Cayson Woods and Jakob Scott won 8-2 and Colton Kerr and Tom Beem won 8-4.

Twenter, the No. 4 singles player for the junior varsity team last year, jumped all the way up to the No. 1 position on varsity with a couple of Chrisman’s top players out. After losing his first two matches of the season, he rebounded with an 8-5 win.

“Since (Sam Hawley) has been out, I’ve been a little pushed forward,” Twenter said, “and I haven’t been doing so well, so this first win was a big jump for me.”

Added Grubb: “He’s just a gnat. He gets the ball back and gets to everything. The Wagner kid was moving the ball all over and Jordan just kept fighting and kept the ball away from his power forehand.”

Beem, Chrisman’s No. 6 singles player who is more known as a soccer player, dominated in an 8-1 win. He said that he still needs to work on his strokes, but he’s used his speed to gain an edge in his matches.

“I am excited to play varsity in something that’s not my first sport.” Beem said. “I will work on getting better. I felt like I should have won that match 8-0 instead of 8-1.

“I think I use my speed more than my swings in tennis. I think it’s nice to be able to get to balls.”

Grubb added that Beem is a raw player, but has the talent to be a great player.

“I knew he was going to get to every dang ball. If I could just teach him to swing and get that serve in the box, he would be unstoppable,” Grubb said.

Scott claimed Chrisman’s other singles win 9-7.

Truman head coach Scott Lett said he was pleased with the way his team bounced back after getting swept in doubles. The Patriots got wins from Allen (8-3), Muller (9-8, 7-3 tiebreaker) and Moon (8-2).

“We had some matches that we could have given up on, but we pulled them out,” Lett said. “We’re young, inexperienced and hard working. We’ve got to figure out what it takes to win matches. Up and down the team, I have players learning what varsity looks like. It’s going to take some time.”

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 7, FORT OSAGE 2: The Bears picked up their first win of the season when they took down Suburban Middle Seven rival Fort Osage Wednesday.

Chrisman swept doubles play as Twenter and Kuhlman won 8-2, Woods and Scott won 8-4 and Kerr and Beem won 8-3.

In singles play, Kuhlman (8-2), Kerr (8-1), Scott (8-4) and Beem (8-4) prevailed.

For Fort Osage, Sean Moore won 9-7 and Landen Biagini O’Neal won 8-6.