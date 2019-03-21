Truman baseball coach Corey Lathrom was not pleased with his team following Wednesday’s Raytown Schools Tournament championship game.

After voicing his displeasure in the post-game meeting, he made his players run sprints before they left the field after an 11-2 loss to host Raytown at Raytown High School.

“After the tough weekend in Columbia against really good teams, we came out played pretty good baseball for a few days,” Lathrom said of his team’s three wins to put them in the tournament final. “We made five errors against Summit Christian (Academy) yesterday, but were still able to bear down and get the win. Today we just didn’t have that same effort.”

Walks and errors doomed Truman as it set up multiple opportunities for Raytown to score runs. The Patriots surrendered eight walks, had three hit batters and three errors.

An infield error and a passed ball allowed Raytown to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Blue Jays center fielder Christian Johnson drilled an RBI single to the right-center field gap and scored after sliding under catcher Jaden Evans’ glove on a fielder’s choice ground ball off the bat of Quelann Coleman to make 3-0 after two.

Truman (3-3) narrowed the gap to 3-1 after Brett Lundquist hit a sacrifice fly to center field. However, Raytown (5-0) extended the lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Johnson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and an infield error later allowed another run to score.

The Blue Jays then broke the game open in the fifth when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs. An errant pickoff throw, Tristan Arduser’s RBI single and Johnson’s two-run double gave Raytown more than enough cushion for the victory.

“We gave up six runs without the ball leaving the infield,” Lathrom said. “That’s tough to do in a championship game.”

Raytown scored one run in each of the final two innings and Truman’s only other run came in the sixth on Evans’ opposite-field RBI single.

Evans led the Patriot offense, going 2-for-2 with an RBI, and senior third baseman Josh Patrick also had two hits, including a double.

Truman starting pitcher Alex Khan struggled with his control as he took the loss. He lasted three innings, surrendering five runs on one hit, five walks and three hit batters while striking out five. Reliever Cameron Lusso tossed the final four innings.

“I have said it enough times in the three years he has pitched for us, he has better stuff than what he showed today,” Lathrom said of Khan. “He needs to start believing that. He said he wasn’t comfortable on the mound. I don’t know if he didn’t trust his footing at the beginning.

“He wasn’t comfortable and comfort level is a big thing for him.”

Raytown starting pitcher Clayton Hendrix spun a gem as he picked up the win. He tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven.

“Last year, he was a middle reliever,” Raytown coach Warren Strickland said of Hendrix. “This year, he has to step up and be a starter for us. Today, he showed that he hasn’t missed a beat. He was composed and his pitching efficiency was so good.”

Added Lathrom: “He was good, but he wasn’t dominant. We did him a lot of favors. We grounded into three double plays in a seven-inning ballgame. It’s tough to get going when you bail out pitchers swinging at first pitches. We didn’t have an aggressive mindset at the plate, which was probably the most disappointing thing of the day.”