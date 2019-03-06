COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the third straight season, Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham earned first team All-SEC honors, the league announced Tuesday.

The Columbia native is the first player in MU women’s basketball history to be selected on the conference’s first team three consecutive years. Cunningham, who has 2,082 career points, is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Cierra Porter was named the Sixth Woman of the Year and Akira Levy was placed on the All-SEC freshman team.

Porter, who joined the Tigers in late December, becomes the second Tiger ever to be named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, with Morgan Eye picking up the honor in 2013. Porter came off the bench in her first seven contests and is averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 86.7 percent from the free throw line.

As for Levy, the freshman sparkplug averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game in a bench role before suffering a season-ending knee injury. She is the third Tiger to make the All-SEC freshman team in the last four seasons, joining Cunningham in 2016 and Amber Smith in 2017. Among SEC freshman, Levy tallied the fourth-most assists with 58 and the seventh-most steals with 24.

Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan won Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard won Freshman of the Year. Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell and Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer were named Co-Coaches of the Year.

Cunningham and McCowan were joined on the first team by Mississippi State teammate Anriel Howard, Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter and Georgia's Caliya Robinson.

Kentucky's Howard also earned second-team all-SEC honors along with teammate Maci Morris. The second team also includes Tennessee's Rennia Davis, Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee and South Carolina's Tyasha Harris.