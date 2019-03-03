LAS VEGAS — Former Missouri wrestler Ben Askren survived an opening-minute beating and rallied to choke out Robbie Lawler midway through the first round at UFC 235 Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Askren's UFC debut and unbeaten record almost ended abruptly when Lawler picked him up, slammed him down on his head and battered him with punches that left Askren badly bloodied.

"It took me a little while to get my bearings after the slam," Askren said. "I was mostly surprised at how quickly he got me up and down."

Askren survived and eventually gained position on Lawler with a bulldog choke. Lawler was furious when referee Herb Dean stopped the bout, insisting he was fine in the choke. Some cageside observers thought Lawler was unconscious, but he sprung out of the stoppage.

The outspoken Askren (19-0), a former U.S. Olympic wrestler, joined the UFC late last year after a decade fighting in other promotions and sparring with UFC President Dana White on social media. The UFC surprisingly added him to its roster, trading former flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson to the One Championship promotion.

"Dana, is that the best you've got? Bring it, baby," Askren said after beating Lawler.

Lawler, the former welterweight champion and crowd-pleasing brawler, was fighting for the first time since December 2017 after tearing a knee ligament in his loss to Dos Anjos.

Kamaru Usman claimed the UFC welterweight title Saturday night, dominating former MU grappler Tyron Woodley for a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Woodley (19-4-1) had been the UFC's 170-pound champ since July 2016 and defended the belt four times, but Usman (15-1) got off to a quick start and never let up in his first career title shot. Usman celebrated in the cage with his daughter before his hand was raised in victory.

Light heavyweight champ Jon Jones took on Anthony Smith in the main event of the pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena.