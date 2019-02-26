Moberly senior Braedan Wetrich eclipsed the 1,500 point plateau in his prep career Monday when he scored 31 points to guide the fourth-seed Spartan boys basketball team to a 67-61 triumph against Warrenton in first round boys play of the 2019 MSHSAA Class 4 District 8 tournament held at Hannibal High School.

The victory sends Moberly (14-10) into Tuesday's 9 p.m. semifinal where they contend against No. 2 St. Francois Borgia of Washington (14-11). The 6 p.m. semifinal pits top-seed Hannibal (17-4) against Kirksville (14-11), who knocked off Mexico (7-16) winning 71-56 on Monday.

District boys championship game has a 7:30 p.m. tip off Friday, March 1.

“Borgia's starters go 5'7, 5'8 and they have a couple of 6'8 players. It will be something we have not come up against before,” Spartans varsity boys coach Cord Hagedorn said. “We did not rebound very well Monday so we will definitely have to be able to rebound well going up against a couple of 6-foot-8s.”

In Monday's opening round contest Warrenton (9-17) led by three after the first quarter and held a slim 23-22 edge against Moberly at the break. When play resumed, the Spartans found some success with its full court press and ability to attack the paint, and draw the foul.

The result handed Moberly a 43-41 lead to work with upon entering the final segment of the game.

Sophomore point guard Andre Bell and senior Trey Koester finished with 14 and 13 points respectively, and Moberly sophomore Dominic Stoneking scored all of his seven points in the fourth quarter.

“In the second half we finally got some steals off of our press that helped us get going, and Trey scored nine of his 13 points in the third quarter as he was able to take the ball to the basket a lot and Braedan hit a couple of threes so that really helped,” Hagedorrn explained. “We were pretty good about attacking the basket and got to the free throw line. We shot the ball 31 times from there and went 17-for-31. I wished we could have made more of those, but we did a nice job to get thee with us attacking.”

For Warrenton, Sam Smith led his team with 23 points and Jake Tanioli had 17.

Moberly Lady Spartans received a first round bye as the district's No. 2 seed and will play against Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hannibal girls knocked off Kirksville winning 47-39, and Mexico held off Warrenton winning 42-33. Mexico contends with top-seed St. Francois Borgia at 4:30 p.m., and the girls championship is set for 6 p.m. this Friday.