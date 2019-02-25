The Crowder Roughriders swept Fort Scott on Thursday afternoon, 8-0 in six innings and 11-2 in five innings, to improve to 8-0 on the young season.

Crowder had a Friday doubleheader scheduled against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M postponed and the Lady ‘Riders were slated to return to action Monday at home against Kansas City Kansas.

In the nightcap Thursday, Crowder scored two runs in the first, six in the second, and three in the third, while Fort Scott plated its lone runs in the first.

Crowder leadoff hitter Lexi McClellan sparked the offense with three hits and three runs scored, and she drove in a run. The top four hitters in the order combined for eight hits, six runs scored, and nine RBI: Kristen Wade and Payton Wildeman each had two hits and three RBI and Kenzie Kallio had a hit and two RBI.

Wade homered, Wildeman doubled and tripled, and Dia Jackson doubled.

Maddy Prough earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits over four innings and she recorded six strikeouts with just one walk allowed. Aspen Younce pitched a scoreless top of the fifth to secure the run-rule victory and she picked up a pair of strikeouts for 66.6 percent of her three outs.

In the 8-0 victory, Crowder scored two in the first, three in the third, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth. Meanwhile, Fort Scott managed only two hits against Crowder pitchers Bailey Buffington and Younce, singles by Makenzie Sample and Jozee Bartlett.

Buffington earned the victory and she allowed one hit over five innings with seven strikeouts. Younce pitched a scoreless sixth and surrendered the other Fort Scott hit.

Former Liberal High standout Delanie Freeze took the loss and she allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits over five innings and she struck out five and walked four.

McClellan again led the way offensively with three hits and she had one run scored and one RBI. Wade and Jackson each had two hits, while Wildeman, Baylor Miles, Buffington, and Marissa Smith each had one hit to contribute to Crowder’s 11-hit total, a number they reached in both games.

Wade hit a pair of doubles, Miles doubled, and Wildeman tripled.

Crowder outscored its first eight opponents a combined 69-14.