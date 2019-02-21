The New Franklin boys basketball team had a great start in the Class 2 District 14 Tournament Wednesday night in Stover by beating Tipton in a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup 55-50.

The Bulldogs, improving to 18-8 on the season, will now face top-seeded Fayette in the semifinal round tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. The Falcons throttled Stover last night 105-49. In other games, No. 2 Cole Camp beat No. 7 Sweet Springs 54-29 while No. 6 Smithton upset No. 3 Sacred Heart 60-59. Cole Camp and Smithton will play in the late game at 9.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said the boys brought the effort and energy and played a very good Tipton team. “Now we have to turnaround and focus on our next game,” Dobson said.

Gavin Bishop had 22 points to lead all scorers for New Franklin. Tyler Perkins tallied 12 points while Carter Bailey added eight, Kolby Anson six, Tysen Dowell three and Tre’ Cowans with two.

For Tipton, Kodie Dick had 16, Derrick Hays 13 and Austin Pace with 12.

New Franklin led Tipton 24-17 at the half and 37-30 after three quarters of play. However in the final period, Tipton rallied back with a 20-18 advantage to cut the lead down to five.













