Battle’s Lauren Naeger claimed a pair of all-state finishes on Saturday in the Class 1 state swimming and diving championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Naeger finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.31 and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.02.

Naeger was the lone Spartan to place in an event at state.

Tolton boys fall at Cardinal Ritter

The Tolton boys basketball team fell 74-58 at Cardinal Ritter on Saturday afternoon.

Beau Washer led Tolton with 16 points in the loss, while Deuce Tatum scored 12.

Next up for the Trailblazers is a matchup against Fatima on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Linn High School.