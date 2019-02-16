COLUMBIA, Mo. — It appeared to be one of the best moments of William Chrisman senior David Toese’s life.

He earned an escape in the ultimate tiebreaker period to earn a 4-3 victory in the 285-pound division of the Class 3 semifinals, edging DeSoto’s Landon Porter, who was previously undefeated and the only wrestler to hand two-time state champion Tyler Curd of Oak Grove a loss this season.

“I am very blessed to be where I am today,” Toese said Friday after advancing to the finals at the the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena. “I want to thank my coaches, my team and my family. They all helped me be No. 1. Even though I wasn’t No. 1, I beat the No. 1 (ranked wrestler in Class 3 at 285 on the missouriwrestling.com poll). I still have one more (match).”

David Toese pounded his chest after the win and let out a roar. He pointed in the stands above to his family, his biggest supporters.

“It was exhilarating,” Toese said. “The only reason I am here is because of my supporters up in the stands. They’ve been with me through everything.”

He later leaped in the arms of head coach Riley Glasgow, who bear-hugged Toese and held him up.

“We’ve been talking all year since (last year’s state tournament in which Toese took fourth),” Glasgow said. “We talked about getting back down here and making the finals. Once that came true, things got a little crazy. I have such a good relationship with David, and I couldn’t hold my emotions in.

“I work with him every day. I drill with him. I live wrestle with him. We have a close bond. That really meant a lot.”

After Toese walked off the mat he was greeted by Warrensburg’s Tanner Karnes, who gave him a hug before their championship match Saturday. Karnes told Toese, “One more time baby.”

“We’re pretty close. We’ve wrestled three times,” Toese said of Karnes. “I just have to make the fourth time count.”

Toese used his quickness to earn four escapes during the match in what Glasgow called a typical heavyweight bout. It was his third win by one point in the tournament. He defeated St. Charles’ Cody Imbierowicz 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

“We knew we could beat (Porter),” said Glasgow, who had an ear-to-ear grin. “We beat him at the Panther Classic last year, and we beat him the same way. (Porter) hung on the neck and David countered that.”

Toese is one of three Eastern Jackson County Wrestlers to compete in a championship match Saturday. Joining him are Blue Springs’ Korbin Shepherd (120) and Curd (285).

Chrisman’s Kash Ocobock (113) will earn his first all-state honor Saturday as he beat Camdenton’s Jacob Fuglsang 9-4 in the quarterfinals. He fell to Willard’s Michael Finley 10-2 in the semifinals and moved to the consolation bracket.

Grain Valley had seven wrestlers compete Friday but only got two to clinch all-state honors. Mitchel Alexander (138) won in the quarterfinals 3-1 in overtime, but fell to Republic’s Jonathan O’Connell 2-1 because of a later stalling penalty in the semifinals.

Grain Valley’s Hunter Newsom (170) will also compete in the consolation bracket Saturday. He earned a pin in 5:29 in the quarterfinals before losing to undefeated James Anding of Pacific by pin.

Caleb Benshoof (132), Trent LeGrotte (145), Ethan Grasher (152), Jaden Worthington (220) and Donovan McBride (285) were eliminated for the Eagles.

Van Horn’s Ethan Moses earned his first all-state honor following a first-round pin of Republic’s Wyatt George in the quarterfinals. He fell in the semifinals 6-0 to Willard’s Christian Finley.

Class 4

There were nights when Korbin Shepherd couldn’t sleep.

During those times, he thinks about his championship match from last year’s state tournament in which he lost to Liberty’s Jeremiah Reno, who still hasn’t lost a high school match, 11-3 in the Class 4, 106-pound bout.

He used that as motivation for this year, and he will get another shot at state title.

He raced out to a 9-0 lead thanks to a takedown and three near falls in the first period and rolled to a 11-0 victory over Francis Howell’s Josh Kyle.

“I made a promise after last year’s championship, that I wouldn’t let it happen again,” Shepherd said. “I still have business to take care of. This is nice, but there’s still more to take care of.

“On nights I can’t sleep, I think about that match (with Reno). And I think about not putting myself back in that situation.”

Blue Springs head coach Bobbe Lowe was happy for Shepherd, but thought he could have wrestled better.

“We got to some attacks in the first period and that was great,” Blue Springs coach Bobbe Lowe said. “But you can’t finish like that. You can’t lay on bottom. There was no urgency in the third period. You have an 11-0 lead, but you have to build on that. But he did a good job fighting on some turns.”

Shepherd will face Staley’s Khyler Brewer in the title bout Saturday. Shepherd is 1-1 against Brewer this season, including a win by pin in the Class 4 District 4 semifinals.

“It’s nice because he beat me earlier in the season, so we’re 1-1. I don’t like that,” Shepherd said. “I want to be ahead in the series.”

Cayden Dotson (106) will get his first all-state honor as a sophomore following a 9-3 win over Seckman’s Devin Haag in the quarterfinals. He then fell 5-2 to Nixa’s Peyton Moore in the semifinals. DeAndre Thomas (138) was eliminated for the Wildcats.

Fort Osage senior AJ Sanchez will earn his first all-state honor. His late takedown of Jackson’s Garner Horman netted him a 6-3 win in double overtime in the quarterfinals. He fell to Staley freshman David Brooks 9-5 in the semifinals and will compete in the third round of wrestlebacks Saturday.

Josh Rieck (152), Josh Newton (160) and Roman Tinoco (170) were eliminated for the Indians.

Lee’s Summit North’s Adrian Castaneda (160) suffered his first loss (10-5) of the season to Jonathan Floyd of Francis Howell Central in the quarterfinals, but he bounced back with a 18-3 technical fall over Lee’s Summit West’s Roman Bushek and a pin in 4:13 of Lafayette-Wildwood’s Tommy Hagan in wrestlebacks, clinching his first all-state honor.

Caden Schweitzer (113), Triston Jones (152), Logan Thornton (220) and Mark McGhee (285) were eliminated for the Broncos.

Truman’s lone boys’ representative, Chase Schroeder (195), will be an all-stater after pinning Staley’s Hayden Gregg in 4:39 and Seckman’s Blake Fritz in 2:25 in the consolation bracket.

Class 2

It didn’t take Curd long to punch his ticket to the championship match.

He pinned Hollister’s Dylan Barber in 26 seconds to advance to the title bout as he will look for his third straight state title. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Mexico’s Maverick Sadler in 1 minute.

Zander Brinegar (195) and Noah Sears (170) earned all-state honors after winning in the quarterfinals, with 6-3 and 10-9 wins, respectively. They both fell in the semifinals.

Keegan Scarborough (126) and Adrian Whitehead (160) were eliminated.

Girls

Fort Osage’s Tess Kinne (136 pounds) and Truman’s Ava Miller (167) can clinch all-state honors with a win in the consolation semifinals Saturday in the first state girls’ tournament, as the top four placers earn medals.

Kinne was pinned by Lebanon’s Antionna Cunningham in the second period of the semifinals to move to the consolation bracket.

Miller gutted out a 5-4 win against Smithville’s Chloe Williams after getting a reversal late in the third period to go up 5-3.

“She’s inspiring young girls to come out and wrestle,” Truman coach Levi Goes said of Miller. “I am so happy to be a part of something like that. She’s putting in the time in the wrestling room.

“It was a close match. It was back and forth and it was a bit of a struggle, but she has a lot of experience and know how to handle the situation.”