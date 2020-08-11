In the November 2018 general election, Missouri voters approved a state constitutional amendment, "Clean Missouri," by a 62 to 38 percent margin; 71 percent of the state’s 114 counties and two separately tallied cities voted in favor.

Now, as a result of a joint resolution passed by the legislature and approved by the governor, we will be asked in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3 to approve Amendment 3, which would reverse Clean Missouri and introduce troubling new changes in our election law.

The main goal of Clean Missouri is to reduce gerrymandering — partisan bias — in the redrawing of state legislative district boundaries after each national census or in response to court orders. It does so by putting the task of redrawing district maps in the hands of a nonpartisan state demographer, and mandating that maps be drawn so as to reduce the projected "efficiency gap" for future elections. The efficiency gap is a measure of partisan bias that has gained widespread political support since its introduction in 2015. There are factors other than bias that contribute to the efficiency gap, as its creators explain, but in most cases a high value — above 8 percent or so — is a simple and reasonable way to flag gerrymandered district maps. Maps drawn under Clean Missouri may reduce the efficiency gap in future elections significantly below 9 percent, where it has hovered for recent state House races.

Amendment 3’s most troubling change is that it would put map-drawing in the hands of "bipartisan commissions" rather than a nonpartisan demographer. It’s true, as Amendment 3’s apologists argue, that bipartisanship entails some safeguards against partisan bias, but voters might ask themselves this question: What is the rationale for replacing nonpartisanship with bipartisanship if not to preserve some space for partisan redistricting?

The suspicion that Amendment 3 would indeed widen the scope for partisan bias is reinforced by another of its alarming changes. It demotes reducing the efficiency gap to the last priority in drawing district boundaries, and envisions tolerating an efficiency gap as high as 15 percent. That’s about 6 points higher than for recent state House races, and in the same league with the most notorious gerrymanders in the country, such as North Carolina’s (13 percent in recent state House races).

Apparently in anticipation of an avalanche of objections to redistricting plans under Amendment 3, the amendment would place an extraordinarily high hurdle in the way of legal challenges: "Only an eligible Missouri voter who sustains an individual injury by virtue of residing in a district … and whose injury is remedied by a differently drawn district, shall have standing" to allege a violation of constitutional or federal law in state courts.

Amendment 3 includes a subtle change that threatens even greater partisan bias to come. Where Clean Missouri explicitly stipulates that legislative districts shall have equal total populations, in accord with universal U.S. election law at present, Amendment 3 stipulates instead that districts "shall be drawn on the basis of one person, one vote." This purposely vague standard sets the stage in the future for substituting citizen voting-age population (CVAP) in place of total population in meeting the one person, one vote standard. By thus discounting children under 18, CVAP would shift voting power to non-Hispanic white citizens (21 percent children) relative to Black citizens (28 percent children) and Latinx citizens (36 percent children). Communities with relatively high immigrant populations would also lose voting power.

Boone County voted overwhelmingly for Clean Missouri in 2018: 72 percent to 28 percent. Four of the five state House members representing the county (Democrats Martha Stevens and Kip Kendrick; Republicans Cheri Toalson Reisch and Chuck Basye) voted against the joint resolution that put Amendment 3 on the ballot. Only Republican state House member Sara Walsh and Republican state Senator Caleb Rowden voted for the joint resolution (indeed, Rowden actively campaigned for the joint resolution, defying the 71 percent of his constituents — including Cooper as well as Boone Counties — who voted for Clean Missouri in 2018).

We Boone Countians had strong reasons to vote for Clean Missouri in 2018. We have even stronger reasons to vote against Amendment 3 in the Nov. 3 general election.

George P. Smith, professor emeritus of biological science at the University of Missouri, earned the 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry.