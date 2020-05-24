Missouri mayors are pushing Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session of the state legislature to enact authority for cities to levy sales taxes on purchases by state residents made from online merchants in other states.

This is a persistent problem. Missouri sales tax revenue continues to dwindle as local residents buy more online, but I fear it will be beyond the power of the Missouri General Assembly to fix. The question will be whether Missouri sellers will have the authority to levy a sales tax on sellers from, say, Kansas or any other out-of-state venue.

Sounds like a federal fix is needed.

I have long imagined that any online sales tax to eventually be remitted to a seller in Missouri would have to be authorized by an entity with more authority than the Missouri General Assembly. I would think the tax would have to be collected under federal auspices by a local retail seller and the money, still under federal auspices, distributed to the locality where the sale is made. With today’s zip code technology the feds, in continuing collaboration with the states, could know the proper tax rates for every local jurisdiction and require all hands comply in the proper collection and distribution of money.

Otherwise, where is the line of authority now possessed by states to require in-state sales tax collection and distribution?

If this is a correct analysis of the situation, states will need federal authority to enable sales tax revenue from the internet trove to flow to states and smaller jurisdictions.

I know smart merchants who believe the state could pass legislation to make a substantial difference in this situation. Some refer to the “Wayfair” tax which the U.S. Supreme Court said allows out-of-state retailers to be required to collect and remit a state sales tax. Missouri and Florida are reportedly the only two states that have failed to tax online sales, but if it’s as simple as it’s said to be, why?

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is pushing the Wayfair option, so far to no avail. Further explanation of the circumstances would be helpful. In recent sessions, Republicans balked because they said it sounded like a tax increase. I will admit to being less than fully informed and somewhat confused on this situation.

I’d love elucidation.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Nothing is so admirable in politics as a short memory.

Economist John Kenneth Galbraith