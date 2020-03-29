I was raised in a family of huggers.

My grandparents expected hugs when we arrived and when we left to go home. With their own grandchildren, my parents became spontaneous huggers, and now those children are grown up and spread all over the country. Whenever my family gets together, it turns into a hug fest. A crowd swarms and the hugs begin each time someone arrives. When we leave to go our separate ways, there is another frenzy of goodbye hugs and no one is immune.

I hug my friends; I hug my co-workers; I hug people that I haven’t seen in a while. I am a hugger.

The business world also raised me to be a shaker. You stick out your hand and shake hello, then do the same when it’s time to say goodbye. A handshake is a way to show respect; I shake my doctor’s hand, the mayor’s hand and the hand of anyone who walks into my office.

I shake hands so I will be remembered. I shake hands to show I won’t forget. I shake hands to seal a deal, and I shake hands to show my gratitude. After so many years, I have perfected my handshaking style to reflect the person I am.

I am a hugger and a shaker.

Suddenly, my hugging and shaking days could be over. Apparently, with all the hugging that happens in my family, we are sharing much more than love. I’ve been jolted with the somber realization that the hand I extend and offer so easily might offer much more than a show of respect. Hugging is now frowned upon, and shaking hands is a business no-no.

What’s an old hugger and shaker to do?

The world has shifted without warning, and the rules of everyday life have changed. Old habits are now old fashion, and routine business rules are suspended until new rules can be written. I am aware of how many hands I shake in a day. I miss hugging my mother and watching her great-grandchildren hug her. I am missing the hugs from friends and family and well-wishers. Especially when I need them the most.

I worked hard on my handshake; firm and solid, confident and sure. Once, my handshake was automatic. Now I struggle to find my way. Instead I try to gracefully clasp my hands and slightly bow for an introduction, nodding my head and smiling in a warm greeting. I’ve never embraced the elbow bump or the fist bump; now even those are frowned upon. This is serious business.

If handshakes are out, how will the “American Pickers” seal their deals? What will the “Pawn Stars” and folks on “Flea Market Flip” do now that shaking hands might mean you’re buying more than you bargained for? Instead of opening your arms or offering a hand, perhaps there will be a new normal, a new way of demonstrating love and respect?

What will become of huggers and shakers like me?

Surely there will be new rules because surely the world will have learned something from the last few months. When everyday life returns, will the handshake return with it? Or will it fall into history and something else take its place? Will elbow bumps and social distancing be the new normal or will our hugging days come back, making huggers like me happy?

Time will surely tell.

Until our normal returns — or until we figure out what that will be — I will do what I can, do what I’m asked, and protect those I love and respect. Instead of a hug, I’ll send a message that feels like one. Instead of a handshake, I’ll shake things up with a handwritten note that says what a handshake is meant to say.

It's a new world for an old hugger and shaker like me.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.

All of the Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.