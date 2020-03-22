From the living room I can hear the sound of what is coming next. It is the middle of the evening, supper finished and forgotten, the 9 p.m. news not far away. This time of night, my husband gets restless and makes his way to the kitchen. It is a nightly ritual for him, predictable as the sunset.

I hear it all from a room away. A cabinet door opens and a bowl clinks down on the counter. A drawer slides in and out, and a spoon lands inside the bowl. When I hear Randy open the pantry door, I know what he has chosen. Tonight, cereal will fill his bowl. Last night it was ice cream, dressed in chocolate syrup.

Randy shakes the cereal box as he pulls it from the cabinet. He does this every time, fearful the box might be empty and ruin his plan. In a world full of cereal choices, he is a Corn Flakes man; Corn Flakes with half and half or, grudgingly, 2% milk if that’s all we have.

When the cereal is in, the cream is poured and the bowl is as full as it can be, he will carry it back to his recliner, walking slowly so it won’t slosh over. Then with a sigh, Randy will settle back like he has been looking forward to this all day. I turn the volume up on the television as he grabs his spoon, open my book and try to ignore what is about to happen though I have learned nothing will help. My husband clutches his spoon and begins.

Tap tap tap tap tap tap tap.

The room is full of that tapping sound as the spoon hits the side of his bowl.

Tap tap tap tap tap. Randy will tap that spoon around that bowl until the cereal is perfectly covered with cream. Only then will he open wide and take a bite, leaning over the bowl, cream dripping off his chin.

Click click click click click click click.

It all starts over again as he prepares his next bite.

Click click click click comes from his chair as the spoon circles around his cereal bowl. I try not to listen to the annoying sound of that spoon clicking away, working that bowl, tapping away like a well-oiled machine.

Tap tap tap tap tap.

That spoon never slows, never misses a beat, one bite after another.

Click click click click click.

The sound hits me like a bone-chilling scrape down a chalkboard. It unsettles me, like long, unmanicured fingernails tapping an unsteady beat on a counter top.

Tap tap click click, that spoon keeps working away. I hear it no matter where I go. Click click tap tap, the same thing every night. I know it will be over soon; it won’t last forever.

Tap tap click click ... that spoon aims to catch every drop. My husband knows it annoys me. He knows he can eat that nightly bowl in a much softer fashion but, for some reason, gets satisfaction from eating cereal this way.

“It’s not the same,” Randy tells me. “It doesn’t taste the same when you eat cereal without tapping it down.”

Click click tap tap, it seems to go on and on.

Just when I think I can’t take it anymore; just when I think I will scream at the top of my lungs; when I am just about to grab that spoon and throw it out the door, the clicking stops. The cereal is gone.

Randy smiles at me as he heads to the kitchen, empty bowl in hand. My husband’s nightly treat is over and so is his day. A long, full day topped off with a bowl of cereal, a favorite spoon and the satisfaction he gets from knowing how badly it annoys his wife.

His work for the day is done.

