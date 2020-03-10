As Missouri prepared for statehood, a constitution had to be written and a place selected for its capital. The process began June 12, 1820, with a convention in St. Louis. It was decided the seat of government stay in St. Louis until October 1826 and then move to a point on the Missouri river within forty miles of the Osage river.

Five Commissioners were appointed to select a location that complied with that resolution.

However, agreeing on a location for a temporary seat of government was easier said than done. On October 6, Mr. Ledue of St. Louis, suggested St. Louis. It didn’t pass. Other suggestions followed over the next few days. St. Charles, Franklin, and Florissant were named as possible locations, but they, too, were voted down. Mr. Rogers of Cooper County proposed Boonville, but it failed to carry by a vote of 13 to 22. Other suggestions included Ste. Genevieve and Herculaneum. Finally, after 84 days, the session was adjourned and St. Charles was agreed upon.

A notice was issued by the governor April 20, 1821, calling for the Legislature to assemble June 4 to pass an act “Providing for the Location of the Permanent Seat of Government.” Again, much time was taken to decide where the capital would be. It was finally narrowed down to Cote Sans Dessein and Howard’s Bluff. Howard’s Bluff was chosen and the City of Jefferson was laid out.

Now that the location was decided, the next legal steps began that would sell certain lots for the funds to construct the building. The contract for building the capitol went to Daniel Colgan Jr. for $24,739.

The state legislature met in St. Charles from June 1821 to December 1826. After that, it met in Jefferson City.

Elizabeth Davis was born and raised in Cooper County, Missouri, and has written HISTORICALLY YOURS for the Boonville Daily News since April 2008, She has covered the War Between the States, US history, and Cooper County history. In celebration of Missouri’s upcoming Bicentennial, she syndicated her column statewide in September 2018 and encourages readers all over the Show Me State to submit topic suggestions for future columns to HistoricallyYours.davis@gmail.com