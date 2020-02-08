Point: Beyond impeachment — restoring our democracy. Counterpoint: Liberal witch hunt can't burn the president.

Point: Beyond impeachment — restoring our democracy

By Lisa Gilbert

With the Senate's acquittal of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the impeachment saga came to an end. So, what next?

It's likely we will hear recriminations and accusations, see finger-pointing and even name-calling. More evidence related to the president's phone call with the Ukrainian president may surface as court cases unfold, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman go to trial and we finally see John Bolton's book.

Any additional information should be shared with voters as they move forward to make decisions in this next and pivotal election. But we also must look forward and use the events of the past year to strengthen our democracy. We can enact long-lasting reforms that will help guard against future abuse of power and election interference by any president, no matter which party he or she is affiliated with.

A healthy democracy keeps our leaders and government accountable to the people. We know from polls that such a government is exactly what people want. They are tired of the tumult, the lies and the political ground shifting beneath their feet every day.

We should use this opportunity to step back and enact ways to prevent the future corruption of our government. We should advance bold, comprehensive reforms to fix our political system.

We did it after Watergate: In reaction to the crimes committed by Richard Nixon associates, Congress in 1974 forged a comprehensive system of campaign finance regulation and enforcement, including the creation of the Federal Election Commission.

Such sweeping reform can be enacted again. We should not just stem the kind of blatant corruption that Trump engaged in, but go far beyond it to secure the kind of democracy that was envisioned by the founders and in some ways we have yet to realize.

We're already halfway there. Last March the House of Representatives passed the For the People Act. Passage was followed closely by introduction and support in the Senate, before the bill stalled on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk. The For the People Act is a bold, comprehensive set of anti-corruption, election security and political reforms that directly respond to the issues raised in the impeachment inquiry. The For the People Act would make sure our elected officials work for us, rather than using our government to further their own personal interests.

The For The People Act has three critical components: (1) shifting power from big money and corporate lobbyists to voters; (2) protecting and expanding the right to vote; and (3) restoring ethics and accountability.

The measure would bring dark money into the light, give small-dollar donors a bigger say in our elections, tighten rules on super PACs and make the Federal Election Commission work again. It would enhance federal support for voting system security, particularly paper ballots, as well as increase oversight of election systems vendors and require the development of a national strategy to protect U.S. democratic institutions.

The For The People Act would ban contributions and expenditures from corporations with significant foreign ownership or control. It would direct digital platforms to implement measures to prevent foreign nationals from directly or indirectly purchasing political ads and would restructure the FEC to have five commissioners, to break gridlock.

And it would create an investigatory and enforcement unit in the Department of Justice to help keep foreign money out of our elections, as the law requires.

The For the People Act passed the House of Representatives in March 2019 by an overwhelming majority. It has been stalled in the U.S. Senate ever since, despite being supported by 47 senators and a strong majority of the American public.

If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans oppose the bold reforms demanded by the overwhelming majority of their constituents, they should have the courage to stand up and take a vote.

No more games, no more excuses and no more delays. Our democracy works best when everyone can participate fully.

After the last few years of indictments, abuses of power, obstruction of Congress and more, voters deserve no less.

Lisa Gilbert is vice president of legislative affairs for Public Citizen.



Counterpoint: Liberal witch hunt can't burn the president

By Emery McClendon

It's hard to believe that the overwhelming majority of Americans — whether or not they were ever partisan — haven't formed an opinion by now about the state of our national politics. After all, we've all been forced to endure years of various accusations and investigations that recently culminated in the impeachment and failed prosecution of President Donald Trump.

And, even after a moderate Senate acquitted the president on the articles of impeachment brought against him by the angry liberals running the U.S. House of Representatives, it seems that there may be no end in sight for this nonsense.

Those who continue this effort do so at their political peril. It appears the American people have had enough.

Talk of impeachment began soon after the November 2016 election, even before Trump's inauguration. A Washington Post headline printed the day the president took the oath of office declared: "The Campaign to Impeach President Trump has Begun."

Early on, his adversaries placed the goal of removing the president from the Oval Office on the front burner. While he sought to deal with policy issues such as job creation, trade, sensible regulation and criminal justice reform, he was always treated as the enemy by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues. There was no honeymoon for Trump.

Members of Congress including Maxine Waters, Al Green, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff carried the torch in the crusade to find something — anything — by which to hang articles of impeachment. While the concept of impeachment was proposed by the Founding Fathers to be a remedy for "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors," Pelosi's lieutenants set a low bar for their impeachment efforts. First it was alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. Then an affair with a porn star. Then not being critical enough of racist protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

What they ended up with — an alleged quid pro quo in Ukraine — resulted in two weak, politicized charges sent to the Senate after a partisan investigation and vote. In the Senate, it was easily rebutted and dismissed in — once again — a largely partisan vote.

Now, as an American people, we are faced with a new challenge. How will this impeachment affect the national conversation? After creating a constitutional crisis, how do liberals expect us to pick up the pieces and get back to our normal lives again? Has this partisan exercise ignited a "cold civil war" in America?

Liberals have drawn the battle lines to energize their base. Speaker Pelosi insisted that President Trump is "impeached forever," and that "cannot be erased." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated his colleagues will not accept an acquittal as legitimate. So how does he intend to get back to work now that the acquittal has occurred?

Protests and rallies were organized on both sides before and during the trial, and those seeking Trump's removal will inevitably continue their crusade. And we are now in an election year, when tempers are likely to flare even more.

While the blame game is going to spark some lively debate among the president's detractors, it's interesting to see that the president's approval rating is actually at a personal best in Gallup polling.

There is no doubt liberals still want to try to turn this issue around, make more claims against the president and his supporters in Congress and maybe even roll the impeachment dice again. What's next? Possibly accusations of emolument, charging that he is using the presidency to make money for his hotels and resorts. Rep. Green still has three articles of impeachment alleging bigotry and racism.

Those instigating a perpetual campaign of personal destruction against Trump are risking a firestorm that may burn them the most. They seem to fail to recognize that the American people will soon have their own say regarding the president's political fate, and liberal witch-hunting may be helping the president more than hurting him.

Emery McClendon, a member of the Project 21 national advisory council, is a tea party organizer in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

