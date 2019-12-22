Foreigners may be influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump in ways not immediately apparent to those of us here at home.

Finn Redmond, a columnist for the Irish Times, noticing the benign reaction to his most recent visit, says Britons have lost their ability to be appalled by the U.S. president. In July 2018, some 200,000 protestors greeted Trump in London, but when he came again this month for a NATO summit, only a few hundred rallied against him.

It’s not that Trump has changed — he “continues to trot out racist and sexist attack lines,” says Redmond. Instead, the style and character of the Trumpist presidency have been “successfully transplanted to Britain.” Only a year ago the very idea the “buffoonish” Boris Johnson could become prime minister was an outlandish joke.

The once unthinkable has become the new normal, he writes.

A recent poll in Germany shows citizens are disillusioned with the U.S. and want a closer relationship with Russia. Fifty-five percent want Europe to no longer rely on the U.S. for their defense and 48 percent want a partial or complete withdrawal of the 30,000 American troops in their country.

More than half want a closer relationship with Russia under Vladimir Putin based “more on cooperation than on deterrence.”

German columnist Clemens Wergin says this shift toward Russia happens because too many Germans are unable to distinguish between their aversion to Trump as a person and Germany’s best interests, which are still closest to the U.S. How could Germans want to partner with the authoritarian Putin who “continues to wage war against our European neighbor” Ukraine?

The common thread in these and other reactions is mirrored here at home, where surprising numbers of American citizens seem ready to ignore Trump’s most outlandish positions and actions, as if they have no wider effect than on today’s news.

Admittedly, none of us knows the unseen broader influence of a leader like Trump, who can be ignored temporarily while we wait for the inevitable end of his regime. But does such complacency, even if only short-term, have a deleterious effect on our more basic culture? What happens, if anything, to the American example for the world to see? That we will tolerate the likes of Donald Trump can’t be good for our image in distant enclaves we never see. By following our example are others by implication following Trump?

The bottom line surely is the sooner we get control of our leadership image, the better.

HJW III

Few things are harder to put up with than the annoyance of a good example.

Mark Twain