I recently provided a patient with a note for missing work. He had injured his back the day before, spent the evening in the emergency room and ended up in my office that morning. When he returned for care a few days later, he informed me that his employer had rejected the note. The employer told him the company does not accept notes from doctors.

The reasoning behind this policy was said to be due to the patient’s work schedule. He works three days on, then four days off. The employer told him he had plenty of days off during the week and he should have gone to the doctor on one of those days.

This was the first time in 32 years I had encountered this policy. And, it is in stark contrast to most employers’ policies. Usually, an employer wants a note that includes every possible detail regarding an employee’s illness, injury and missed time.

These detailed notes can result in the doctor walking a tightrope. A balance has to be struck between the amount of information the patient wants released and the amount of information an employer is demanding. Inevitably, these are also the notes that patients ask for just as they are leaving the office and you are super busy.

The long notes usually end up being a full letter.

I am also asked on a routine basis for other types of notes. Notes for missing school, being excused from gym class, ticket refunds for missed flights, massage therapy, mattresses, work stations, pillows etc. Some of these notes work, others don’t and some are never written.

There seems to be a mystique associated with notes from doctors. Patients often think a note from a doctor can obtain any item or action. For example, a man once entered my office and asked to speak with me. He did not want an appointment for care. He also stated he was the husband of an old and dear friend of mine.

When I met him, he told me he had just moved to town, had an open worker’s compensation claim in Florida and wanted me to give him a note for a new recliner.

I immediately went back to the “old and dear friend” statement and asked who he was referring to. It was his wife Rhonda. Rhonda and I went to grade school from first through third grade. Then her family moved to Florida. I had not heard from her for over 25 years. He told me she saw an advertisement for my practice and remembered I was a nice guy. She thought I would write him a letter, no questions asked.

I told him three things. First, I was not his doctor and could not attest to his physical condition. Second, the state of Florida only accepts doctors’ orders from physicians licensed in their state. Third, if I could write a note that would obtain a new recliner, I would be sitting in one as we spoke.

A few years ago, it became fashionable for young men to wear their pants down around their knees. This resulted in displaying their underwear and a weird gait. I had several young men at that time who adopted the style. One of them once entered the office after school and requested a note for work.

He worked at a fast food restaurant that had a dress code. His boss had ordered him to pull up his pants, keep them up or be fired. He wanted a note from me that said he could not wear his pants normally because it hurt his back. I grabbed a pad of paper and fired off a note. It said, “Listen to your boss, pull your pants up and go to work.”

It is amazing to me how patients react to the denial for a note that requests odd items or circumstances. At first the reaction is disbelief. Then, this changes to what seems like a challenge, a line drawn in the sand kind of thing.

The patient will let you know his former doctor could have written a note for “that.” Whatever “that” is at the moment. You hear, “Ole Doc could write a note, yes sir.”

And, of course there was aunt Betty’s doctor. He once wrote a note that landed her a condo in Boca with a hot tub and a scooter.

Notes of this nature have found their way to the Smithsonian Institute. They are displayed next to the Gettysburg Address.

As I was thinking about this topic as the subject of an article, I thought, “I need a doctor’s note myself.” Then it hit me like a ton of bricks. “Hey I’m a doctor. I can write my own notes.” It was an epiphany!

This led to a flurry of notes from me, for me, no mowing the lawn, a bigger TV, a man cave, new drums, clothes, books, tools, etc. All of these notes were addressed to my wife, of course.

Early results from my note-writing campaign can be summarized as follows …

“She ain’t having it.”

Dr. K. Jeffrey Miller is a chiropractor at Missouri Orthopedic Institute.