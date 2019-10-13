The wizards of flu prevention remind us we should get our annual flu shots by the end of October. I’m planning to roll up my sleeve for the needler tomorrow.

My history with this procedure is rather benign. Unlike some of my friends, I don’t suffer unpleasant consequences like a sore arm. So off I go tomorrow for the injection, noticing nothing worse than a modest reduction in my credit card account.

While we’re at it, let’s have a few words about vaccinations in general. I’m having a hard time understanding why any parent or other guardian would conscientiously avoid vaccinating their children, but enough have done so to affect national mortality rates. Crazy.

We live in a blessed land where any resident can take advantage of the latest medical advances, yet some avoid them purposefully. Maybe these misguided souls stretch the limits of their moral or constitutional prerogatives fomenting the spread of a disease that threatens the general population beyond their own progeny.

Oh, well. I reckon we’ll never be able to account for or correct the curious behavior of everyone who shares this sphere, nor will we soon develop sanctions for telling guardians how to raise their wards. The best we can do is manipulate our own small segment of the universe.

Meanwhile, begin by getting your own flu shot and one for anyone whose welfare you manage. It’s madness to do otherwise.

HJW III

Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.

Journalist H.L. Mencken